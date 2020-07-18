Meghan Markle's 'Sexual Awakening' -- Exposed!

Meghan Markle has always been ourtspoken even during her younger days. However, there was a time that she was too outspoken and open.

In an old interview that resufaced recently, Meghan apparently shocked her co-stars in the hit legal TV series "Suits" when she opened up about her "sexual awakening."

Meghan Markle's Sexual Awakening

Sarah Rafferty, who played as Donna Paulsen in "Suits," recalled the time when Meghan made the surprising claim, per Express U.K.

Prior to her stint in "Suits," Rafferty was the lead model in the now-infamous 1998 Herbal Essences advert. At the beginning of the commercial, the "Law and Order" star was seen casually doing her groceries before being transported to a steamy shower as soon as she opened the shampoo bottle.

"It takes you where no shampoo has gone before", the narrator explained as Rafferty was heard making suggestive moans while lathering the shampoo on her hair.

In her previous interview with BuzzFeed in 2014, Rafferty explained that she "had just finished doing a play at an 800-seat theatre" and using her full voice during the audition was no issue.

"Let's face it, the only thing more ridiculous than having an orgasm because you're washing your hair is to be in someone's office auditioning to be the person who has the orgasm because she's washing her hair," Rafferty furthered.

Years later and after landing on the legal drama series, Rafferty revealed that the "Suits" cast once had a get together in Patrick J. Adams' lake house where they recalled their previous jobs.

"The cast was at Patrick [J Adams'] lake house, talking about the job that allowed you to stop waiting tables, and I mentioned this," Raffert explained, referring to her shampoo commercial.

Later on, she revealed that Meghan made the shocking "sexual awakening" claim.

"Well, Meghan [Markle] let out the biggest gasp and said, 'That was like my sexual awakening!'" Rafferty exposed.

The former actress joined the show in 2011 and played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane, whose love interest is Mike Ross -- the character portrayed by Adams.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

While Meghan's days with "Suits" have long been over, she still continues to make headlines after being part of the royal family and eventually leaving.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the British royal family last April after announcing their decision to quit the Firm in January 2020. The couple cited the immense scrutiny they received from British tabloids as their reason for quitting, as well as their desire to live a private and financially independent life.

The couple and their 1-year-old son Archie are currently residing in LA, though they haven't started their projects and reported inititiatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, they are also in a legal battle against British taboids -- specifically the Associated Newspapers, whom they accuse of invasion of privacy and breach of data protection law.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Shock: Fiance Colin Jost Drops Bombshell Admission

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles