Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Rapper Drops Major Baby News Amid Pandemic!

Months after pregnancy rumors swirled around her name, Nicki Minaj finally let the world know that she will be having a baby soon.

On Monday, Minaj confirmed through her social media accounts that she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expecting a child together.

"Preggers," Minaj captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of her showing her baby bump while wearing a two-piece and flaunting her yellow curly hair.

Many stars and personalities left a mix of one-word and lengthy messages to congratulate the 37-year-old "Super Bass" hitmaker.

Keke Palmer, Ne-yo, Ashley Graham, and Chance The Rapper were some of the artists who wished the soon-to-be-mom the best.

Meanwhile, her fans also expressed their excitement on Twitter, and some even asked what could be the baby's name.

"@NICKIMINAJ can we discuss baby names? Will Roman be an option for boys? What are the girl options you been brainstorming? We need cute and original, but not wild and or random," one fan asked the pregnant Nicki Minaj.

Another one wrote, "So happy for you so much mom ...... you have been the amazing mom so ever and I loveeeeeee yah mmmmmmmuuuuuuaaaaaah !!!!!!! [sic]"

Nicki Minaj Pregnant Rumors

The news came after Nicki's fans started to speculate that she's pregnant.

Last month, Minaj sported nipple pasties and high-waisted knickers to promote her new single "Trollz" with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. She added long rainbow hair extensions to complete her look for the colorful video they filmed in Tekashi's garage since he is still under house arrest.

Although she had a head-turning look at the time, her tummy caught more attention. In fact, it even ignited the pregnancy rumors.

Her fans asked her that time if she used her sultry pose to distract them and hide her growing baby bump.

"Nicki Minaj so pregnant. I know an over-edited pregnant picture when i see one," one fan theorized that time. "The shape of that stomach and they edited out the dark line in the middle of her stomach and covered her breast because the nipples get dark when you're pregnant. Congrats though sis."

Another one said, "You was hiding ya stomach too much, I think this means something."

Minaj and her husband were also caught in the middle of pregnancy rumors when her fans and followers noticed that she hid her stomach with a baby shark in her promotional photographs for "Trollz."

Nicki was quick to respond to the curious fans and said, "The world aint ready yet."

It will be Nicki's first child with Petty after they got married in October 2019. They announced their union through an Instagram video, in which they showed a mug with the word "Mrs" written on it and a white baseball cap that read "Bride." Next to those items were a mug that said "Mr" and a black cap that read "Groom."

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers Sorrow: Packers Star Slapped With Devastating News Amid COVID-19

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles