Meghan Markle Baby: 4 Things You Did Not Know About Baby Archie

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell news of quitting the royal family, their main concern was their now 1-year-old son Archie Harrison.

The Duke of Sussex previously mentioned that their family is "taking a leap of faith," as they were left with "no other option" but to step back as senior members of the Firm.

In addition, the couple wanted to keep their only son's life private and out of the public eye.

The young Sussex recently made a cameo alongside her mom as Meghan read a children's book "Duck! Rabbit!" in collaboration with the "Save the Children" charity to mark his first birthday celebration.

This is said to be the first time that the public saw Meghan Markle's baby Archie after officially leaving the U.K.

Unlike his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the public know little about Prince Harry and Meghan's son.

Having said that, here are some of the most surprising things that you didn't know about baby Archie.

Baby Archie's Full Name

Born on May 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Both of his names don't ring a bell in any British royal connotations -- most especially Harrison, which is considered totally new to the royal family.

Archie, which is more popular in the U.K, means "genuine", "bold" or "brave." Meanwhile, Harrison is more popular in the U.S. and means "son of Harry."

Secret Christening

Exactly two months since he was born, baby Archie was secretly christened in a private service inside Windsor Castle.

The ceremony, which was kept private from royal well-wishers, was held by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Meghan Markle's baby wore a historic Honiton lace and white satin gown, which was first used at the christening of James, Viscount Severn in 2008.

The palace kept silent on the exact attendees as well as the list godparents during the christening. However, two official photos were released showing baby Archie, Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, his older brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, and Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Baby Archie's First Steps

While the family of three have finally settled in their rented $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which is reportedly owned by media mogul Tyler Perry, the baby of Meghan Markle and Pr ince Harry spent a few milestones in Los Angeles.

Aside from Archie's first birthday and the couple's second wedding anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been able to witness his first steps.

According to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the proud parents have been able to celebrate every second with the young Sussex.

"I think he is just about walking. He's a very happy little boy; he's loving life in L.A." she told the outlet. "They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently. They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

Moreover, Us Weekly cited that the baby Sussex has started talking and knows how to say a few words like "Dada," "Mama," "book," and his favorite pet, "dog."

He's Not A Prince!

Unlike the young Cambridges, Archie does not have an HRH title after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renounced his birthright title.

The eighth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently the seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, only bears the title of "master."

This royal protocol originated from his great-great-great-grandfather King George V, who has issued a Letters Patent in 1917 that would restrict the use of royal titles to the children and grandchildren of the sovereign in the male line, and the eldest son of the heir to the throne -- which in this case Prince Charles.

Baby Archie is not the only one who doesn't have an HRH title. Five out of eight great-grandchildren of Her Majesty the Queen doesn't have a "Prince" or "Princess" moniker.

