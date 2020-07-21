7 A-list Stars With DISGUSTING Personal Hygiene In Hollywood

Hollywood celebrities are incredibly wealthy.

With their money, they can get on a luxurious bath wherever they are, or even ask somebody to bathe them.

However, not all A-list stars care about showering and keeping clean hygiene.

While some of these stars are extremely sexy, hunky, and just plain gorgeous, that only changes when somebody gets a little bit close to them. That's when the illusion shatters, and everyone just starts holding their breaths.

Cleaning up at the box office doesn't mean you're good at cleaning your own body.

Brad Pitt Uses Only Wet Wipes to Refresh Himself

Somewhere along the way, with acting and being a dad to six kids, Brad Pitt's personal hygiene became a low priority for him.

As per his co-star in "Inglorious Bastards," Eli Roth, the hunky actor, rubbed baby wipes on his armpitsto get rid of the stench.

When Eli asked Brad why not just get on the shower, Mr. Angelina Jolie reportedly said, "I'm getting peed on all day. I don't have time to take a shower."

Zac Efron Doesn't Shower For Days After Workouts

We saw him on "Baywatch," and it's safe to say that Zac Efron is incredibly ripped.

He likes to work out to keep his body in tip-top shape.

However, it would be a couple of days after his workout when a drop of clean water hits his body. And just like Brad Pitt, he also uses baby wipes to clean himself up.

Leonardo DiCaprio Wants to Save the Environment

Co-stars of Leonardo DiCaprio wished that they worked with him in "Titanic," as they were in the water while filming and won't be able to smell the hunky actor's B.O.A source told the National Enquirer that Leo only showers a couple of times a week for environmental purposes, such as conserving water.

He also doesn't believe in deodorants. Leo thinks it's unnatural, killing his 100% going-green lifestyle.

Britney Spears' Is a Chainsmoker

A former bodyguard of Britney Spears revealed that she doesn't bathe for days on endand likes to smoke cigarette after cigarette.

The pop princess continually smells of stale tobacco, doesn't use deodorant, doesn't brush her teeth, doesn't brush her hair, and doesn't wear shoes or socks behind closed doors.

Kristen Stewart Brushes Her Teeth Once A Day

While working on the set of "Twilight" with co-star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, the actor didn't have to use his vampire senses to know that Kristen Stewart was near.

A source told the National Enquirer that Kristen smelling bad and not washing her hair often was such a turn off for Rob.

Kristen also only brushes her teeth once a day. Imagine Rob kissing a dirty mouth on screen.

Shia LeBeouf Didn't Shower for Weeks for a Role

You might think that Brad Pitt will be extremely disturbed with his own body odor, but there's actually one star that destroyed his nostrils, and that's Shia LeBeouf.

The two worked together on "Tank Fury," and according to an insider who told numerous news websites, Shia refused to shower for weeks on end to understand better his character's feeling living in trenches.

Orlando Bloom Doesn't Wash His Clothes

British actor and soon-to-be Mr. Katy Perry is rumored to have some very sloppy personal habits.

According to his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom was always dropping hints that he has to wash his clothes and shower more often.

Aside from that, Orlando is also reportedly letting his dog sleep with him and slobber all over him.

