Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Slammed For Selfish COVID-19 Behavior

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly missed the memo - one that says the world is presently in a pandemic and everyone, including celebrities, must be doing their part to step the virus from spreading. Instead, they skipped Australia's mandatory quarantine, presumably because they are A-list stars.

If true, it's now a question whether they will maintain their A-list statuses any longer as fans become enraged.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Allowed to Break Rules?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are facing intense backlash from their fans because they allegedly skipped the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine imposed by the Australian government for those arriving at the country.

Upon their arrival in Sydney Australia, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are expected to undergo two weeks of quarantine first in a hotel before they can go back to their home. However, the two skipped the mandate by taking a private jet to Australia and being back on their luxurious Southern Highlands estate just hours after they landed. According to Daily Mail UK, they also had their children in tow, Faith and Sunday.

The New South Wales Government website states: "Under the Public Health Order by the Minister for Health and Medical Research, all people returning from overseas must quarantine in a designated quarantine facility, such as a hotel." It further states that exception cases are going to be rare because the government does not want to take any unnecessary risks about anyone not quarantining.

Given this, it was quite surprising that the two were able to bypass the quarantine protocol. According to Fox News however, a rep for Urban tried to justify what happened.

Nicole Kidman's Work is More Important?

In their defense, Kidman and Urban was able to obtain a special permission to go home even with the pandemic and even if they skip the quarantine. A rep for Urban added that Kidman has been given authority to quarantine at home, while being police-supervised.

Since she is an executive producer of a show, she is also allowed to continue her pre-production activity with her crew while in quarantine. The rep added that this is similar to what football clubs are authorized to do as they train and prepare for matches. The rep reassured that there would be no costs to the taxpayers in terms of this arrangement.

Netizens are hardly appeased by that explanation. For them, so what if Kidman has to continue her pre-production? So what if Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrities? What is so special about Kidman's work that it can be prioritized over quarantining in a hotel like others from another country entering Sydney? Even if the taxpayers bear no costs, they can still feel slighted because they perceived this special arrangement as SPECIAL TREATMENT. They all have important occupations too but not given the same opportunity.

One says that the special treatment by the government is for the purpose of supporting the film industry. This statement was met with ire towards the celebirty couple. For critics, this is just a clear sign of the rich and privileged getting special attention, which is so unfair and un-Australian.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles