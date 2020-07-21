Michael Jackson Shock: Mindy Cohn Makes Surprising Revelation About MJ Song

"Facts Of Life" actress Mindy Cohn made a surprising revelation involving the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old comedian joined the dance party of Marjorie "DJ Mad Marj" Gubelmann on Twitch to talk about her newest romantic comedy movie "A Nice Girl Like You." The film is based on the 2007 memoir Pornology by Ayn Carrillo Gailey.

During the show, the celebrity DJ played Jackson's 1982 funk-disco hit song P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing) on her program, to which Cohn chimed in and mentioned that she was on the track. She noted that she did the background vocals alongside the late singer's sister, Janet Jackson.

"Me and Janet. And I'm the kids at the end, too. We went to listen to the record and Quincy Jones put us on the mike," she mentioned, per Page Six. "Have to post the pic on Instagram of the session ... It's kinda wild!"

Jones is a legendary record producer, who is behind MJ's "Off the Wall" and sixth studio album "Thriller," which is also considered as the "Best Selling Album of All Time."

For what it's worth, Cohn -- who is known for her voiceover for Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley -- also posted a throwback pic on her Instagram account last year together with the then-24-year-old King of Pop and others during the recording session of "P.Y.T."

"On difficult days, I remind myself that I'm living a life chock full of serendipity, having once in a lifetime experiences all the time... like this one: recording session for PYT #thriller," Cohn wrote on the caption while tagging Jackson, Quincy Jones, Janet Jackson, and Kim Field.

Michael Jackson's Thriller

P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing) is part of the "Thriller" album.

As cited in Rolling Stone, the highly anticipated "Thriller" album was a follow-up to the 1979 Off the Wall album -- which was a major breakthrough for Jackson as he focused on disco-inspired music.

Referred to as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century, as well as one of the greatest entertainers in the music industry, Michael Jackson collaborated his sixth studio album together with a "full battalion of musicians and technicians" who "were working around the clock at Westlake Recording Studios in Los Angeles."

Furthermore, Quincy Jones also recalled the struggles they have experienced working for the album.

"When we were finishing 'Beat It,' we had three studios going," the music producer mentioned to the outlet. "We had Eddie Van Halen in one; Michael was in another, singing a part through a cardboard tube; and we were mixing in another. We were working five nights and five days, with no sleep. And at one point, the speakers overloaded and caught on fire!"

Jackson's sixth studio album reached the top spot in the Billboard for a record-shattering 37 weeks. It also sold more than 50 million copies around the world.

aside from P.Y.Y, the album include the iconic songs "Beat It," "Human Nature," "The Lady in My Life," and of course, "Thriller."

