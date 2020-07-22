Kim Kardashian Delivers 'Painful' Message About Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder

Kim Kardashian breaks her silence amid the issues involving her husband Kanye West.

In a lengthy Instagram story, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star responded to Kanye's epic Twitter rant, which includes an accusation that Kim was trying to have him "locked up." The said tweets have since been deleted.

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder

The mother-of-four spoke about Kanye's bipolar disorder for the first time. She asked her 180 million followers on IG to give their family "compassion and empathy," as the hip-hop icon is still struggling with his mental illness.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," Kim K wrote.

The reality star went on as she described the Grammy Award winner as "a brilliant but complicated person" who has been the subject of criticisms. She also noted that Kanye has endured a "painful loss" of a family member, as well as the extreme "pressures" of fame that is "heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," the "KUWTK" star furthered.

The controversy surrounding the Kardashian-West family came after Kanye's first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this week. During the event, the billionaire musician and fashion designer claimed that he and his wife considered abortion while she was pregnant with their first child North.

In his emotional speech, Kanye revealed that his father also considered aborting him. He later on recalled the moment when Kim called him and confessed that she was pregnant with their first child.

"She was crying... and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he continued.

Fortunately, the KKW founder continued with their pregnancy and now has four kids.

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Only For Publicity Stunt?

Following West's bombshell revelations, Kim Kardashian star was reportedly "upset" and "devastated" that private things like the "abortion" plan were used to gain sympathy and the support of the public -- all to gain political votes.

On the other hand, a PR expert believes that the presidential bid is just one of Kanye's publicity stunts for his upcoming album "Donda."

Richard Laermer, Chief Executive of RLM Public Relations, explained to Fox News that the "All of the Lights" singer's presidential bid is strategically planned with the goal of getting the attention of the media and public.

