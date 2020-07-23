Queen Elizabeth Blindsided By Meghan Markle, Prince Harry - But She Wins The War!

Meghan Markle tried, but Queen Elizabeth proved the stronger between the two of them. She tried to engage the monarch in a war of words, but the Queen showed her that she is not the longest-reigning monarch for nothing.

According to one expert, Queen Elizabeth II was dragged into a Twitterstorm earlier this year out of Meghan Mrarkle and Prince Harry's doing, but she did not back down. She even won.

As shared by the royal expert, the Queen was aware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not happy with their respective roles and lives at the palace. But she never in her wildest dreams, thought that the two would dare leave their senior roles and move out of the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell statement on their Instagram claiming they would depart their senior roles back in January 2020. It was the start of a turbulent year of Queen Elizabeth. The new Channel 5 documentary, "The Queen: In Her Own Worlds," revealed that the Queen not only felt hurt, she also felt challenged, to show her wiles and what she's capable of.

The programme's narrator, Andrew Scarborough, said: "In 2020 she beat Harry and Meghan in a war of words and proved herself to be the Queen of social media."

Before she was able to do that, the Queen was quite taken aback by the two's behaviors. She did not understand why they would issue a sudden statement that the would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals and they needed certain terms to be observed when Megxit happened.

Naturally, #Megxit trended over the world, and suddenly, the Queen is in a middle of a "Twitterstorm" where she cannot just keep mum and go about her ways. Contrary to some reports, royal editor Ingrid Seward claimed that the statement was a "complete surprise" to the Queen.

"She knew that they weren't happy, she knew that they were in talks with her advisers but she had no idea they were going to put out their own statement," Seward revealed. The Queen was even trying her best to make Meghan Markle at ease, some reports said.

But what was a queen got to do? Braved it and win it, regally, of course. According to Scarborough, even though the Queen was caught off guard, she managed to put out a brief and concise tweet and the take control over the situation that was starting to get out of hand.

Charles Crawfod added that the very short statement was quite impactful. It was business-like, which was what the situation called for.

It can be recalled that Queen Elizabeth said that she recognizes the challenges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle experienced as they were heavily scrutinized since they got married. She also acknowledges that the two's wish for a more independent life is valid. She did not malign the two at all.

Instead, she even thanked them for "all their dedicated work across this country." She even praised Meghan Markle, saying she's proud of her for quickly becoming one of the Royal family. She then wishes them to have a happy and peaceful new chapter.

