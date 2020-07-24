Demi Lovato Boyfriends: 10 Men Demi Dated Before Engagement With Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato's boyfriends before Max Ehrich taught her many things, including what she really wants from a partner.

Earlier this 2020, Demi started her romatic relationship with Max. Unlike her ex-boyfriends though, "The Young and the Restless" star took the risk and asked the singer to marry him after a few months of dating.

Although Demi is no longer a stranger when it comes to short-lived relationships, Max proved to her that it's not about the length of dating or whatever.

Now, before they officially exchange I dos, we take a look at Demi Lovato's boyfriends that made her the strong woman she is today -- ready to conquer the world with Max.

Cody Linley

Demi's first love in the entertainment industry, Cody Linley dated Demi between 2007 to 2008.

Unfortunately, their time as couple was not good and filled with the worst dates ever. While the got over those disastrous dates, Cody and Demi still had to break up in the end.

Alex DeLeon

Alex DeLeon stayed beside Demi for a year from 2008 to 2009 and inspired her to write the song "Catch Me."

Trace Cyrus

Soon after her split from Alex, Demi dated Miley Cyrus' brother, Trace. The two went out for "several months" until their age and distance affected their relationship.

"I'm always on the other side of the world and so is she, so it just seemed like something that can't work out at this time. Maybe when she's older and we've both matured, we'll be looking for the same thing and it can work out," Trace told People in 2009.

Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato's boyfriends list also got Joe Jonas' name on it. In March 2010, Demi confirmed during her Access Hollywood interview that she was dating Joe.

In June 2010, Joe and Demi collaborated for a joint magazine cover for Teen Vogue. However, the work turned out to be a curse, as they broke up two days after their interview.

"When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don't want to lose that ever," Joe said in the magazine's follow-up interview.

Wilmer Valderrama

Out of all Demi's former boyfriends, Wilmer Valderrama stayed the longest. For six years, the couple shared an on-an-off relationship until they broke up for good in 2016.

The two released a joint statement on Instagram that year and said they "are better as best friends."

Luke Rockhold

Following her six-year relationship, Demi immediately went out with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold from August to December 2016.

Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos

After dating a UFC fighter, the singer went on to have a quick fling with MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos. They started dating at the beginning of 2017 and ended it in July of the same year.

Henry Levy

After Demi went through a lot due to her mental health issues and substance abuse, she met Enfants Riches Déprimés designer Henry Levy. They publicized their relationship in December 2018 through an Instagram Story video of Henry leaning to kiss Demi.

Mike Johnson

When Mike Johnson finished his time on "The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," he and Demi flirted on Instagram starting September 2019. The two eventually started hanging out, with Mike even freely opened up how Demi "is a good kisser."

Austin Wilson

Demi never opened up when she started dating Austin Wilson. However, their social media accounts were full of pictures of them enjoying Disneyland date nights.

However, just like the rest of Demi Lovato's boyfriends before him, Austin broke up with her right before Christmas Day because "their lifestyles were not meshing."

