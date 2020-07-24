Why Kate Middleton Is WAY BETTER Compared To Princess Diana

People would often say that you marry the same person with similar characteristics to your mother or father. This is the same reason why royal fans believe that Prince William fell for the girl-next-door and timid Kate Middleton because she does not only resemble Princess Diana but also acts like her in some ways.

Just like the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton comes from a humble and non-aristocrat family. But after marrying into the royal vamily, her life turned around and, suddenly, all eyes are on her since she will be the future Queen of the British monarchy.

But as the Duchess of Cambridge make her own name within the royal family, it seems like she has become a much better choice to become Queen compared to Princess Diana. In fact, royal experts labeled the 38-year-old Duchess as "Princess Diana without the drama."

Below are some of the reasons why Kate Middleton is way better than Princess Diana and deserves the crown more than any other.

Kate Middleton Is A Great Team Player

In the past nine years that she has been a member of the royal family, Kate has supported the British monarchy by diligently performing her duties and responsibilities as Prince William's wife.

Throughout the years, Kate has come out of her bubble and has grown to become comfortable in her role. Speaking to Yahoo U.K, royal expert Victoria Murphy suggested that Kate's confidence has grown over the years, making her a great team player than a leader.

"There is no doubt that Kate has hugely grown in confidence since joining the Royal Family," Murphy said.

"I think she still remains more of a team player than a leader though and perhaps more of a listener than a talker, but I think these qualities are well-suited to her current and future roles," she added.

On top of that, the Duchess works perfectly without stealing the spotlight from Prince William, who is the second heir to the British throne.

Thriving Queen Amidst The Global Pandemic

During the past few months as the United Kingdom battles with the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Middleton has truly shone and unleashed her potential as a member of the royal family.

Aside from keeping her family safe, the Duchess made sure to carry out her royal duties by utilizing virtual calls, boosting the morale of both medical frontliners and those highly affected by the pandemic.

And despite tons of workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals, Kate thrived from her duties and worked gracefully under pressure.

She Is Closer to Queen Elizabeth II

Although the public could point out the many similarities of Kate Middleton to the late Princess Diana, royal experts have claimed that she has a lot more in common with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

Personality-wise, Kate resembles the 94-year-old monarch more for being quiet yet having a strong sense of power behind her soft and timid face.

"I've always thought that Kate has more in common personality-wise with the Queen; not an extrovert, but quietly self-assured with a love of the outdoors and the ability to compartmentalize," Murphy explained.

