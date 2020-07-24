3 Biggest Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Scandals Of All Time -- REVEALED!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been making rounds of headlines over the past few weeks after the hip-hop icon announced his presidential bid.

Unfortunately for the two, the spotlight also revealed some of the most controversial issues surrounding their family and relationship.

In line with that, we take a look at the top three most controversial issues that the couple has faced in their relationship.

Kanye West's Abortion Claim

As mentioned earlier, the "Famous" rapper declared his intention to run in the 2020 presidential election.

During his first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, the billionaire music icon delivered an emotional speech about his stance on anti-abortion.

Unfortunately, things turned south when he spoke about his eldest daughter North, saying that he and then-girlfriend Kim considered getting an abortion when she found out that she was pregnant.

"She was crying. She said, 'I just came from the doctor.' Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper's lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," he recalled.

Fortunately, the KKW founder continued her pregnancy and now has four beautiful kids.

Nonetheless, Kanye's revelation made the 39-year-old reality star "upset" and unhappy since she wanted to keep personal things like that private.

For what it's worth, Kim took to Instagram to break her silence and asked the public for "consideration and empathy" towards the award-winning musician. She emphasized that Kanye is still managing his bipolar disorder.

Taylor Swift vs. KimYe

Aside from fellow hip-hop artist Drake, West also has an infamous feud with pop star Taylor Swift -- which has been further ignited when he launched his 2016 track "Famous" where she called Taylor her "bitch."

After which, Kim K released a phone conversation between Kanye and Taylor allegedly proving that Swift heard the lyrics of the "Famous" song and agreed to it.

Nonetheless, fast forward to March 2020, the "KUWTK" star and Swift had a war of words over social media regarding the uncut version of the said conversation. Apparently,Taylor never really agreed to it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Vogue Cover

In 2012, the two low-key confirmed their relationship when the "Keeping Up the Kardashian" star attended the Paris Fashion Week wearing West's label. Meanwhile, the rapper named-dropped Kim on his previous track titled "Cold."

Since then, they have graced numerous magazines and were even dubbed as Hollywood's most-watched power couple. With that, they eventually landed on the cover of high-society journal Vogue in 2014.

However, with the hashtag "world's most talked-about couple," the cover sparked criticisms from the public. Several critics claimed that the two don't deserve to be on the cover of Vogue because they are just "famous for being famous."

Moreover, other celebrities and editors even question Anna Wintour's taste for getting the KimYe couple.

"NOTHING MAKES SENSE ANYMORE," tweeted Cosmpolitan editor Amy Odell at the time.

Meanwhile, actress Sarah Michelle Geller wrote: "Well......I guess I'm canceling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me???"

