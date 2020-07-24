Eminem Bad In Bed? Rapper Scared Of Mariah Carey's Revelations [RUMOR]

Despite being one the best-selling artists of the 21st century, Eminem's career and personal life have been plagued with scandals and controversies -- including his relationship with trailblazing hitmaker Mariah Carey.

Now, the 15-time Grammy winner, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is said to be anxious over Carey's upcoming memoir.

Eminem "Stressed Out" Over Mariah Carey's Intimate Revelations

According to Us Weekly, the Missouri born rapper is expecting Carey to paint him as a bad guy in her new book.

"Eminem's Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship," an insider revealed to the news outlet. "He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it."

To be specific, the source mentioned that the hip-hop icon's concern is that the "We Belong Together" songstress will drop some intimate revelations about their past affair -- including their sex life.

"Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s*** that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,' and that Carey 'knows that," the source added.

Mariah Carey's New Book

Earlier this month, the five-time Grammy Award winner announced she was able to finish her tell-all book titled "The Meaning of Mariah." Now, it is set to be released on September 29th, with Andy Cohen Books publishing it.

Furthermore, Mimi took to Instagram to share with her 9.4 million followers an open letter that gives a sneak peek to her upcoming book.

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs," Carey wrote. "Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling, and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit."

Eminem And Mariah Carey's Lyrical Jab

Eminem and Mariah Carey had a war of words in the past after the rapper claimed to have dated the pop icon for six months, something Carey has strongly denied.

Moreover, back in 2002, The "Lose Yourself" artist mentioned in his interview with Rolling Stone that although he "respects" Carey as an artist, he "just don't like Mariah as a person.

Aside from his bold statement, Eminem dissed the singer and her then-husband, Nick Cannon, in his 2009 track "Bagpipes From Baghdad." In the song, he addressed his past relationship with Carey back in 2001.

Six months after the release of his song, Mariah retaliated through her song "Obsessed" featuring a character that resembles the rapper in her music video.

