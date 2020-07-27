Megan Thee Stallion Hurt Over Jokes After Being Shot In BOTH Feet -'Not Funny!'

On Monday, Meghan Thee Stallion announced on Instagram Live that there was nothing to joke about in her ordeal, after getting shot at both feet. She lambasted those who made up fake stories about the incident, after she chose to stay quiet about it at first.

Back in mid-July, TMZ reported that the Houston rapper was the victim of a crazy shooting incident in LA's Hollywood Hills. According to the news report at the time, Megan was in a SUV with singer-rapper Tory Lanez when the incident happened. Tory was arrested and Megan was listed as the victim.

She was shot in the foot before the police arrived at the scene because of the disturbance call they received. Days later, Meghan shared on Instagram what happened to her. It was the first and last (at the time) statement she made on what transpired.

She said, "a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me." She then added that she was shot at both feet so she needed surgery to survive that crime. The surgery was to take the bullets out and she felt really scared back then. She described it as the worst experience of her life - which is natural.

Meghan Thee Stallion however, retreated from any statements soon after, which caused many to make stories about what happened. Rumors had it that she did something to have triggered the crime. Rumors had it that she actually deserved to be shot. Naturally, this did not bode well with the rapper.

IN her most recent IG live, she quickly dispelled these nasty rumors and said that this is not funny at all. She was maimed and hurt and yet people still have the audacity to spread lies. "There's nothing to joke about. There was nothing for y'all to start making fake stories about. I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do shit," she said.

She added that thank God, none of the bullets touched her bones and broken tendons. Had that happen, she'll be in a worse state. People also know that she could have died in there - she got shot after all. This makes the present outburst of emotions quite natural.

She then said she is sure it was her mom, dad, and grandma at work in heaven because the bullets just missed everything that could have put her in a very dire state.

Megan Thee Stallion then hit back at those claiming she must have done something or protecting someone to deserve the violence - just because she did not immediately talk and talk about what happened to her! "It's not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn't ready to speak. That's not no shit that you immediately get on the internet and start talking about."

She lambasted those who make social media their whole lives and curse at the blogs who reportedly cited information from "insider" and "friends." She said those are "fake ass" sources and certainly "fake ass" friends.

Fans took to social media to support her. Tweet after tweet emerged to say she did not deserve all that has happened - from the shooting to being joke of the town.

