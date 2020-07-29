Tom Cruise True Colors: Shady, Manipulative, Scary, and NOT a Good Guy?

Tom Cruise is becoming scarier? According to Leah Remini, he is - specifically turning into the controversial and certainly not-a-nice-guy, Scientology leader, David Miscavige.

According to the 50-year-old actress, it's time for people to see the truth about the actor. She claimed that in reality, Tom has been manipulating his image to be the good guy for his Hollywood career. That said, he is anything but.

Remini said that there is no doubt that Tom Cruise was a good person at some point of his life, he cannot be called that anymore. Instead, he's obsessed with Scientology and manipulating people to becoming Scientologists too.

"Although I believe there was a time when Tom was a decent and kindhearted person, he has morphed himself into David Miscavige and is completely dedicated to Scientology's mission to 'clear' planet Earth - which means making 80 percent of the world's population into Scientologists," she said.

This is not the first time attacked the actor though. She had in fact, made many jabs against the "Tog Gun" actor already. The most recent one was when she praises actress Thandie Newton for sharing she was scared of Tom Cruise while doingtheir film, "Mission: Impossible 2."

Remini spoke with Daily Beast about what she thought about that revelation and said that THandie Newton was brave to do that. "That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere," Remini told Daily Beast.

Tom Cruise is hardly fazed by all these continuous attacks on him being a Scientology member. After all, work remains very available to him. This is not more true during this pandemic. While ordinary people and celebrities alike worry about their livelihood, the actor is said to be eyeing Norway for his next "Mission: Impossible" film.

Remini cannot be accused of making up things though. She's a witness firsthand of what Scientology is about, and even if people are willing to give the Church of Scientology a chance, the negative reports about it are so many at this point that this particular set of beliefs and practices now have a solid bad rep.

Since its inception back in 1954, the church's involvement in so many controversies, including its stance on psychiatry led to questions about its legitimacy and purpose. Many celebrities apart from Tom Cruise are members of this Church.

Leah Remini, after she split from the Church, has made her own personal advocacy to expose the church. "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" has already allowed so many past Scientology members to expose the things they found shady about the Church.

When they could not speak up in the past, the show provided them a platform. The show is now on its season 2, which is a testament of its popularity. It is also a sign that there are so many things about Scientology that is hard to understand by non-members, that the show is yet to ran out of material to expose.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie A Horrible Boss: Employees Struggling To Stay With her?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles