Meghan Markle RUINED Princess Beatrice's Wedding Even From 5000 Miles Away? The Truth!

In recent news, Meghan Markle has reportedly ruined the wedding day of Princess Beatrice.

According to Woman's Day, the Duchess of Sussex ruined the royal wedding and have said to make the Princess flee her own reception dinner, crying.

Though these two relatives have never been reported to have a feud, the publication said that the 38-year-old American saw it fit to start bad-mouthing the bride's tiara and dress.

Sources who reportedly saw what happened said that Meghan Markle called the wedding dress "the least bridal-looking gown she'd ever seen."

It's also worth mentioning that the dress Princess Beatrice wore to her wedding to Edoardo Mozzi Mapelli was Queen Elizabeth II's gown from her own collection.

Though the former "Suits" alum was not in the UK at that time, it was reported that the 31-year-old royal and her Italian Count husband sent over photographs of the wedding to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was when Meghan proceeded to hurt the bride on her wedding day allegedly.

However, Gossip Cop believes that Woman's Day uses the dress to get an angry reaction from its readers, calling the entire story fake.

They also believe that the publication wants Meghan Markle to look as if she was jealous and also look ignorant towards using the dress as the main issue as it part of the royal family's history.

"Nothing in the story is at all true," Gossip Cop claimed.

They also claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could not attend the intimate wedding because of travel bans and COVID-19 concerns.

According to a source who told People magazine, there wasn't any wedding dress criticism that happened.

Instead, their source said Meghan Markle "privately congratulated" Princess Beatrice and Edo.

But it wasn't the first published story they wrote about Princess Beatrice.

In early July, Woman's Day reported that Prince Charles wanted to kick her and her sister Princess Eugenie out of the royal family to save money and shore up the succession line.

Early this week, it was also reported that Meghan Markle kept her unborn second child away from the UK. More specifically, away from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

According to a tipster who told the publication, "Kate loves children, and regardless of the bad blood between her and Meghan, she would forgive it all in a heartbeat if she got to spend more time darling Archie and this apparent niece or nephew."

The two duchesses rift has reportedly broken Prince Harry's heart, with the source saying, "Deep down her must be heartbroken to know his kids won't have the same upbringing as Kate and William's kids."

The article concluded, "The real victims, though, Kate says, are Archie, and Meghan and Harry's next child."

However, Archie Harrison's mom has not even confirmed that she was pregnant, so Gossip Cop debunked the article once again.

With Woman's Day claiming that the 35-year-old prince is heartbroken that his kids won't have the same childhood as him and his brother, it was already debunked months ago.

When Jane Goodall visited Archie, she made him wave like Queen Elizabeth.

She reportedly told the Duke of Sussex, "I suppose he'll have to learn this," to which he responded, "No, he's not growing up like that."

