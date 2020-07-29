Prince Harry Warning: Meghan Markle Told Not To Show Off In Front of Queen Elizabeth II

Christmas 2018 - Meghan Markle was already part of the royal family. But is she really?

It has been reported that Prince Harry warned the Duchess of Sussex not to make any drama out of her first Christmas as a royal.

In a report by The Sunday Times, royal aides have allegedly told the publication that Queen Elizabeth II liked to have her own royal command performance. It is when she impersonates world leaders, A-list stars and VIPs around the world who she has met during her travels.

The Duke of Sussex was said to have been desperate to make their first Christmas as husband and wife together to be perfect that he gave his wife a guide of what to do and what not to do to ease the former actress into the royal family traditions.

According to an aide, "It can be very confusing. The jokes and presents are very cheesy. The protocol is unbending, and it terrifies the life out of incomers."

"They don't like show-offs," the aide said, referring to the royal family, adding, "The Duchess has to resist that American urge to win at everything."

The aide further stated that on Christmas night, the entire royal family would play charades, and one golden rule is never to beat Her Majesty, who is "a fine actress herself."

The 35-year-old Prince has also reportedly warned Meghan Markle not to speak out against the royal family's traditional Boxing Day, where they shoot a pheasant.

As many fans know, the Duchess of Sussex is an avid animal lover. She even assisted a UK-based animal welfare charity just recently who is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Before their feud has ignited, even more, Meghan and Kate Middleton put their difference aside at the Sandringham retreat. As per The Sun, there was no tension between the two Duchesses or any other member of the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham retreat.

The two Duchesses even teamed up for quiz games, with one source telling the tabloid, "If German and British troops could put their differences to one side to play football during World War I, the feeling was Kate and Meghan could follow suit for Scrabble."

The source explained that after Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas speech, board games were brought out, and Kate and Meghan got stuck in.

"Pregnant Meghan wasn't drinking, but Kate had a glass of wine or two, and everyone was in great spirits."

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex has said to have been chucking together, and people in the room wouldn't notice that there was any tension between the two.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's intense rift was said to have heightened when the American-born actress and Prince Harry announced that they would be moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, instead of staying in Kensington Palace with their in-laws.

Royal fans will also learn how and why the feuds between the Sussexes and Cambridges started with the former's upcoming biography "Finding Freedom," written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to the authors, the book will offer a unique insight of the recent years, including what led to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and also some explanation to the Duke of Sussex's fall out with some of the royal family members.

