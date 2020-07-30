'I Am Sorry' -- Disappointed Ellen Degeneres Gets Emotional Amid Massive Scandal

After months of keeping her silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally speaks out on the multiple complaints she has received from former staff and guests.

The 62-year-old host addressed the complaints through a letter addressed to her staff.

In the letter obtained by E! News, DeGeneres said that she was disappointed with the complaint raised by former and current employees to some members of her staff.

The host explained that since day one, she envisioned "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a place of happiness where everyone treats each other with respect, and no one would even raise a voice.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," DeGeneres wrote.

Because of this, DeGeneres apologized to the staff who felt discriminated while working for the show.

"For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," she added.

DeGeneres said that as someone judged for being herself, she could totally understand the feeling of being mistreated.

"To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me," she continued.

Is Ellen Taking Full Responsibility or Still Blaming Others?

In the same letter, Ellen DeGeneres said that her success and the triumph of her 17-year-old namesake show would not be possible without the help of staff working tirelessly to produce a good TV program.

"My name is on the show, and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she continued.

DeGeneres also revealed that she has been working closely with Warner Bros through an internal investigation to look into the concerns. She vowed to determine the best step to correct the issue.

But instead of taking full responsibility for the workplace complaints, it looked like the TV host washed off her hands and pointed fingers to staff who didn't commit to their expected jobs.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly, some didn't," DeGeneres explained.

"That will now change, and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

The Emmy award-winning host also promised to stop members of the show who are speaking on her behalf and misrepresenting her in some ways.

Internal Investigation

DeGeneres' emotional letter came after Warner Bros announced that they are conducting an internal investigation to address the alleged workplace misconduct.

Earlier this month, a BuzzFeed report exposed the accounts from current and former staff of the show, who claimed they were treated unfairly and experienced racism and a toxic work environment.

In a statement, Warner Bros said they were also disappointed to learn that the complaints were indeed related to the show's day-to-day management.

