Meghan Markle Frustration: Why Meg Got SUPER Emotional Because of a Necklace

Megan Markle's life completely changed when she officially joined the royal family and married Prince Harry in 2018.

However, even before tying the knot to her real-life prince, the former "Suits" star faced criticism from one of the Kensington Palace's aides due to her choice of accessories.

In the bombshell biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family," royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed that Duchess Meghan was reprimanded for wearing a necklace bearing the couple's initials "H" and "M."

Her infamous accessory is a 14-carat gold necklace from LA designer Maya Brenner, which cost a whopping $358 and was reportedly given by Prince Harry during the early days of their romance.

Duchess Meghan was spotted wearing the necklace a few months after they went public with their relationship.

Meghan Markle "Frustrated and Emotional"

In the excerpts obtained by People, it was reported that the royal staff pointed out that the necklace would attract media and public attention.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images-and new headlines," the excerpt read.

This particular incident, however, left the Duchess of Sussex upset and "emotional" and caused her to "said little during the call."

"But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much," the book added.

After the said conservation, the former Hollywood actress called a friend and lamented how she can't keep up with the strict rules and couldn't win against the Palace.

"I can't win. They make it out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]," Meghan reportedly said.

Meghan Markle vs Royal's Strict and Traditional Policies

It's not the first time that the former actress reportedly struggled with the royal family's strict policies and traditional way of handling the press.

After officially leaving the monarchy last April and settling in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle is currently facing an ongoing lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for the alleged misuse of private information and data breach.

Meanwhile, as the bitter court battle continues, the runaway royal took a swipe at the monarchy and revealed in legal documents that Meghan felt "unprotected" during her pregnancy with baby Archie. The Duchess of Sussex was also said to be silenced by the institution amid the "false" tabloid stories about her.

