Worst Gift Ever! Prince William Reveals Hilarious Gift for Kate Middleton During Courtship

Prince William may be the future king of England, a doting father, and a good husband to Kate Middleton, but one thing is for sure: his gift-giving skills are terrible!

This came after the Duke of Cambridge revealed an embarrassing moment during the early stages of his relationship with then-girlfriend Kate.

Prince William's Bizarre Present For Kate Middleton

In his recent interview with BBC Radio Five Live's "That Peter Crouch" podcast, the 38-year-old prince recalled gifting the Duchess of Cambridge a pair of binoculars.

"I gave my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship, that was," he shared. "I think that sealed the deal, really. Yeah, I wrapped them."

Prince William also tried to convince himself that it would make a good present for his future wife.

"I tried convincing myself about it. I was like, 'Yeah, but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!' And she's looking at me going, 'They're binoculars, what's going on?'" the father-of-three recalled. "It didn't go well."

The podcast host, later on, asked the royal if the royal mom is fond of bird watching, to which he responded "no." Prince William then explained that he had no idea why he gave her that gift.

Prince William On Home Schooling Prince George And Princess Charlotte

Despite his present mishap, Duchess Kate ended up saying "I Do" to Prince William during their royal wedding in 201.They are now proud parents to three kids Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

In the same interview, the Duke of Cambridge also shared how his family has coped up with the new normal and what are the effects of quarantine in their lives.

"I find it pretty testing, I'm not going to lie, trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work, it's been an interesting few months," he mentioned, in reference to homeschooling the young Cambridges.

Moreover, he confessed that the new school setup has tested his tolerance. Prince William concluded that his "patience is a lot shorter" than he thought it was as compared to her wife who has been "super patient."

He confessed that he is not confident with his math skills and was "embarrassed" by it.

Despite their roles outside the monarchy, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised by the public for stepping up and actively participating in various royal engagements since the beginning of the global pandemic.

In the recent survey by the Daily Mail, Kate has been named as the most popular member of the royal family, while her husband landed on the third spot.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II came in second place with 928 votes, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only ranked as fourth and sixth.

