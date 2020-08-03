Saved? Ellen DeGeneres Finally Gets 'Scared' A-List Personalities to Speak Up!

A few days ago, one issue that was raised when Ellen DeGeneres was reported to be at the brink of being cancelled is the silence of her celebrity friends. They're just quiet when the host probably wants people to vouch for her character against all the negative things that staff were saying about her.

Finally, some are now speaking out after Ellen herself spoke out on the issue.

First is Nacho Figueras, the polo player. He was been in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" several times and was particularly close with the host. He then said that based on his own experience, the show was a well-run machine. Everyone was super nice when he was there, but not only to him.

Then on, Ellen DeGeneres herself, he said he can vouch for her, claiming she was super nice to everyone, from the guy serving the coffee to the owner of the venue. It was apparent, too then to him that everyone loves the host. Nachos even described her as someone who made the world a better place. He is not saying the employees' claims were untrue, though. Instead, he chucked these complaints as their experience of Ellen DeGeneres' being human. "She makes the world a better place for millions of people every day and we cannot hit her because something may not have been perfect. No one is perfect, and we cannot control everything," he said.

He then said that not only is he standing for Ellen, but he is also importing others who know Ellen to do the same. He even tagged all the people who would agree with him, including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake, among others.

Nachos though said that it took them long to defend her because they were "all so scared to say what we really think."

Music manager Scoot Braun essentially said the same thing. He added that people in general, love taking shots at people, especially if means seeing them fall. He then describes Ellen as thoughtful and brave, who stands for what is right and not. He said that included in Ellen's achievements is her having helped "change the views for equality all around the country and the world.

His tweet encouraged others to reply and said the same, such as Casey Abrams.

For sure! She was super nice when I was on her show! She spreads kindness. — Casey Abrams (@CaseyBassy) July 31, 2020

Of course, there are also others who shunned him for his defense of Ellen DeGeneres and raised his own questionable characteristics. They called him a rat and supporting another rat.

"Once Upon a Time in America" star James Woods tweeted that this is a case of the left eating one of its own, again. He then placed the hashtag, "ConcelCultureCannibalism."

On her part, DeGeneres does not deny anything. She addressed all the allegations by her staff through a letter and apologized to them. While she is not denying that the complaints could have have been real, she hinted at the fact that she personally did not know about it. For her, she told everyone that the show would be a place of happiness and is now very sad that it no longer is.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," she wrote.

READ MORE: #ReplaceEllen: Fans Shipping These Stars To Replace Ellen DeGeneres From Her Show

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles