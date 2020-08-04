Meghan Markle Canceled: Royal Family Moves on From Duchess of Sussex

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell news of quitting the Firm, they were also stripped off their HRH titles and barred from using "Sussex Royal" as their branding.

Since then, the couple has been facing controversies left and right in the aftermath of "Megxit."

Meghan Markle's Royal Biography Undergoes Huge Change

Unfortunately, months after officially leaving the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex's biography in the royal family website underwent a massive change. According to reports, her previous works -- including her humanitarian activism -- has been erased.

To recall, back in 2018, the former "Suits" star formally joined the British royal family after marrying Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

As being part of the monarchy, she was granted to write multiple paragraphs for her biography in the official royal family site. In her description, she lid out her education, career and philanthropic activities.

Interestingly, it also included how she "actively participated in charitable work" and landed a "successful campaign" to request a multi-national company to change an ad's language at the age 11.

In addition, under the "'About The Duchess of Sussex" page, Meghan Markle's contribution to the LA-based charity Skid Row was mentioned.

"Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles, from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22."

Aside from these parts, the phrase "proud feminist" has also been removed on Meghan's profile.

Now, instead of her previous charity works and activism, the couple's royal biography now describes their decision to step down from their roles.

"As announced in January, the Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family. They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages," the biography read.

Meanwhile, Meghan's education at Northwestern University in Illinois, acting career in American legal drama "Suits," and role in the now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig were kept.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained the changes and mentioned that "updates had been agreed" among all parties.

"The Duchess of Sussex's current biography is on the royal website alongside other members of the royal family," the spokesperson said, according to The Sun. "You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the royal family. Any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still Have Some Titles

Despite their exile from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still bear the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, and Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

They also retained their existing patronages such as Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation, African Parks and Rugby Football Union. Meanwhile, the former Hollywood actress still has her patronages such as the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Mayhew and Smart Works.

READ MORE: Marriage NOT Over: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Take Big Step to Fix Issues

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles