Runaway Meghan Markle Gets Surprise of 2020 During Birthday Celebration

After celebrating Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's birthday in lockdown last May, the Sussexes is now observing another celebration as Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, turns 39.

Prince Harry's wife is celebrating her 39th birthday today, and just like everybody else who turned a year older during the coronavirus global pandemic, the Sussexes are expected to have a low-key celebration at the comforts of their home.

But while the former "Suits" actress faced massive controversies since stepping down as senior royal, the birthday girl just received a surprise of her life on her special day.

Surprise Birthday Greetings

Many things have been said against Meghan Markle and their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family. But the family she once treated like her own did not forget to send her heartwarming greetings during this special occasion.

On Tuesday, the rest of the senior royals, namely Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, all took time to greet Meghan a happy birthday.

"Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday," the Royal Family's official Instagram account posted alongside a photo of Meghan and Her Majesty during a visit to Chester in 2018.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted their well-wishes through Kensington Royal's Instagram page.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote alongside a smiling photo of Meghan with a child.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined the social media birthday greeting by posting a solo portrait of Meghan and writing: "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Birthday Plans

Meghan Markle is expected to have a low-key and private celebration at their temporary $19 million rented mansions owned by Tyler Perry. She will be kissing the age of 38 goodbye together with her real-life Prince, 1-year-old son Archie, and mom, Doria Raglan.

As a renowned foodie, Meghan is expected to treat herself with delicious food on her special day. During her second wedding anniversary with the Duke of Sussex in May, she reportedly marked the occasion with Mexican dishes and margaritas.

Birthday Wish

According to reports, Meghan Markle would often wish the same thing for her birthday each year.

Based on the bombshell biography "Finding Freedom," the Duchess was inspired by her mother to reflect on her life every year and say a few wishes concerning her future.

"My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year," Meghan wrote on her former lifestyle blog called "The Tig," which she shut down in 2016 after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

"Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead," she added.

Meghan revealed that she would often wish for more surprises, adventures, opportunities, and growth. Every year she also looks forward to "days filled with giggles, cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration."

But in 2014, her wishes change as she turns 33-year-old.

"I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself. I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them, and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness," Meghan wrote.

