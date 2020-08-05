Kendall and Kylie Jenner Avoid What The Kardashian Sisters Do and It's Paying Off!

Kendall and Kylie will never follow their older sisters on this - fighting like crazy and letting these fights even be documented for television. The two have always been so close growing up, because of their ages. However, through the years of pursuing their own thing, they have grown closer than ever.

According to Kylie Jenner, she and Kendall hardly fight these days. And if they do, they do not reach the level that their older sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian get into.

They are no strangers to fighting like any two siblings, though, especially when they are still living in one home. In an interview with WHO, Kylie said that her fights with Kendall when they were younger could get so bad that they would go into each other's closets and rip everything off the hangers. It was like revenge, a release of their anger at the time, but they stopped doing that already because there was no need to anymore.

Moreover, because they are working so hard on each other's fortune, they sometimes find themselves apart for so long that they would rather bond than fight when they do have the opportunity. Sometimes, their respective careers can take them to different parts of the world, so it makes no sense to waste time when they have the chance to see each other on fighting or unnecessary drama. The Kardashian sisters - Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney however, despite living their respective lives, occasionally get into mind-blogging fights.

Kendall herself once said she loves working with Kylie. They used to work together a lot, and she loves that, and now that they no longer to as much, she loves it more when there is an opportunity.

In their exclusive interview, they showed how different and alike they can be. In Kendall's words, Kylie is cool, edgy, and a risk-taker when it comes to fashion, and yet, they actually have the same tastes! Their styles are different, but they tend toward the same things.

On the other hand, Kylie revealed that when they work together on their clothing line, one does not outsmart or outdo the other. They both have input on their projects, and this is something Kylie cherishes. After all, her style is not something all people are on board with, and Kendall's is not either. If they have the same amount of input, they can make more customers happy.

The two might have their respective controversies, but their working together always end up successful. Maybe its their dynamics or because they are truly bringing in their A-game in whatever they do. According to Screenrant, their latest project, "Kendall by Kylie", a makeup collaboration, has caught many of them.

The interest, on this collection is skyrocketing! To think the world is in the middle of a pandemic, and cosmetics hardly come as a priority on days when a mask and a face shield are the best adornments. This means thier collection truly is worth something in the eyes of fans. The site reported that the hashtag KENDALLxKYLIE had been checked out at least 23 million times. That's riveting.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles