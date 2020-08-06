Jay Cutler Heartbreak: Quarterback Drops Instagram After Ex Kristin Cavallari Shared 'New Beau' Pic

Is Jay Cutler still in love with his former wife, Kristin Cavallari?

Fans noticed that the NFL quarterback's Instagram account has disappeared.

His account @ifjayhadinstagram is no longer appearing in search and comes up as an unavailable page.

According to the fans, they noticed that Jay Cutler's Instagram page was missing after former wife Kristin Cavallari posted a sweet picture of her and her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti.

The dimly-lit photo of the two sparked speculation that they may have rekindled their romance following her separation from Cutler.

On Wednesday, an insider told E! News that the 37-year-old deleted his account after getting backlash following the selfie of Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.

They explained, "In the wake of the photo, Jay was getting a lot of heat on social media. He was over it and deleted his account."

Nonetheless, E! News' insider confirms that Cavallari and Colleti are not dating, despite the cozy photo.

Jay Cutler's social media break came after almost four months when he and Cavallari announced that they were divorcing.

In a joint statement published in April, the decision of the separation was because of the former couple growing apart.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

However, like any other couple who broke up would say, they also have "nothing but love and respect for one another."

Cavallari and Cutler share three children, Jaxon, 6, Camden, 7, and Saylor, 4. They have been together for ten years.

While the former lovers are moving on with their lives, it has been reported that Jay Cutler has been having second thoughts about the split from his former wife.

A tipster told E! News, "With the way things are progressing, I think he's actually starting to regret the divorce."

Their divorce proceedings are well underway, but the former couple is trying to untangle their finances.

Despite the joint statement, another source told E! News in April that Cavallari was said to be "blindsided" by Cutler's sudden divorce filing.

"She had hoped they could work things out more amicably, and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger," an unnamed source said.

During the announcement of their divorce, Jay Cutler's former wife claimed that he was blocking her attempt to purchase a new home for her and their children.

A couple of days later, they reached a temporary child custody agreement, allowing the "Very Cavallari" star to purchase the home she wants and to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off," the source claimed.

But it seems like the two may be in good terms, as on Father's Day, Kristin Cavallari posted an Instagram photo greeting the dad-of-three a "Happy Father's Day."

The blonde beauty revealed that the two spent the special occasion together with their children at Cavallari's new home.

She added, "Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Doomed: Reality Star Seeks Spiritual Guidance to Save Marriage?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles