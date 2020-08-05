Kim Kardashian Doomed: Reality Star Seeks Spiritual Guidance to Save Marriage?

Reality star Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking spiritual guidance to save her marriage to Kanye West.

The 39-year-old mom and her husband, together with their kids, are said to be on a tropical getaway to get away from the spotlight for a couple of days after Kanye's week-long outbursts and rants in Twitter.

Reports said that the KKW Beauty mogul is hopeful that Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.'s guidance, as she thinks his intervention can save their marriage.

The pastor is a close friend of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. He even married them in Florence, Italy, six years ago.

Kim and Kanye had an emotional chat in his car when she visited him in Wyoming last week.

Now, the parents of four are said to be NOT in a family vacation, but rather, a chance for the SKIMS creator and the Yeezy creator to get closer to each other once again after months of conflicts.

While the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wanted to invite her mom, Kris Jenner, on the trip, Kim didn't want her husband to feel like he was being put under pressure.

Though it is unclear if the pastor came with them to the trip, Kim Kardashian is willing to fly him to wherever they are.

And if in the event Kanye West doesn't approve the idea, Kim will have to video call him.

According to ET's report, a source revealed that Kanye trusts the pastor so much and believes that his guidance will help their marriage woes.

It was also reported that the pastor had been continuously in touch with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The couple and their kids, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, are staying in a "fortress," according to TMZ, and it's such a remote area that nobody can get close to them.

Whether with Pastor Rich's intervention, this trip could be the final test on their marriage.

In the last few months, Kim and Kanye had little contact. With the "Jesus Walks" rapper's declarations at his South Carolina campaign rally and his Twitter outbursts, it dented their relationship even more.

Kim Kardashian is doing all that she can to save this marriage because of her kids.

When the brunette beauty made a trip to Wyoming to tell her husband that their marriage is over and it was time to say goodbye, Kim reportedly had a heart change and is willing to repair their marriage.

A source told People magazine, "After Kim left Cody, she and Kanye talked more. She feels like she did reach him on some levels during that trip."

They added, "Before the trip, she was ready to end her marriage. But Kanye has been listening to her concerns. He has made some promises to her"

Though Kim's mind is still not there yet, she sees divorce as a last resort.

"Kanye suggested that they take a trip together, and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage."

READ MORE: The Heartbreaking Reason Why Kim Kardashian Will Remain Married to Kanye West

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles