Michelle Obama Makes SADDENING Revelation About Her Health Condition Amid Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everybody regardless of their status in life. In fact, even former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama has gotten a taste of its impact.

On Wednesday, Michelle launched the second instalment of her podcast wherein she admitted that she is suffering from "low-grade depression" due to the health crisis the world is facing right now.

"I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression," Obama said. "Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

Per the Obama matriarch, she is managing emotional highs and lows by keeping in touch with herself. She also started doing things that bring her joy to alleviate everything.

So far, the low-grade depression also troubled her exercise routine and sleep.

Michelle further explained that she has been waking up in the middle of the night because she is worried about something, or "there's a heaviness."

She also mentioned how it has been "exhausting" to wake up daily, seeing reports about Black people being "dehumanized, or hurt or killed." Such scene continues to worsen as the Black Lives Matter protests keep going on across the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in May.

Fortunately, she learned that "schedule is key" to manage those feelings and that maintaining a routine helps her during difficult times.

Before she made the shocking revelation, her husband Barack Obama became her first guest on her new Spotify podcast.

The power couple talked about their family -- particularly their daughters' future.

"More than anything, what it would be is that they're living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody, celebrates and sees everybody," Barack said. "Because we know that if we're not around, but those girls are in a society like that, they'll be fine."

Michelle Receives Massive Support

Amid the overwhelming feeling, Michelle Obama found comfort from the messages of mental health advocacy groups.

On August 5, she invited her 16.3 million followers to join her podcast and share their own stories.

"We've all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn't think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris," the former first lady wrote.

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) applauded her bravery in opening up and left a message for her on Twitter.

"Thank you for talking openly about how you are managing your depression @MichelleObama," the organization said. "Talking about how we manage our mental health, especially at times like these, reduces stigma and creates a more inclusive society."

"I was sorry to read that you are feeling depressed. It's still a beautiful world," one follower added. "You still live in the greatest country in the world."

The same user also consoled her by writing, "Look in the mirror. Look at your husband and daughters. You're stunning examples of what happens when you work hard in the USA."

Fans continuously wish her well and hope that everything will be fine soon.

