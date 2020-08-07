Dwayne Johnson Net Worth 2020: How 'The Rock' Became Hollywood's HIGHEST Paid Actor

From being a WWE superstar to being the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson has indeed proven that he is a true entertainer.

Johnson, who is famously known as "The Rock," wrestled inside the WWE ring for eight years before he shifted to a different career and entered Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson's net worth has continuously boomed throughout his career, and his value is expected to increase even more in the next coming years as he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Dwayne Johnson's Career

Before establishing his own empire in Hollywood, Johnson had to wait for two years after joining the WWE before bringing home his first championship belt.

As a professional wrestler, he won over 17 championships, including two WWF Intercontinental Championships, five WWF Tag Team Championships, and 10 world heavyweight championships.

In 2000, he also won the Royal Rumble, which was one of the keys that opened the doors for him to Hollywood.

Aside from his earnings from wrestling, Dwayne Johnson's net worth also increased when he became an actor.

He is most famous for his participation in film projects like "The Rundown," "Tooth Fairy," "Jumanji," "Baywatch," and "Central Intelligence."

Johnson still enjoys 15 percent of the earnings from his mega-franchise movies, including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" which garnered $962.1 million box office sales worldwide.

He previously got $20 million for his role in "Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw," and $700,000 per episode for his appearance on HBO series "Ballers."

Dwayne Johnson's Net Worth

In 2019, Forbes announced Johnson as the highest-paid actor in the world after he made $89.4 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

"It has to be audience first. What does the audience want, and what is the best scenario that we can create that will send them home happy?" Johnson told Forbes in 2018.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the amount was a massive addition to his $320 million net worth.

Aside from being the highest-paid actor of 2019, Johnson also made it to the "Time 100 Most Influential People in the World" list in 2016 and 2019.

Dwayne Johnson Dethrones Kylie Jenner

Everyone knows how rich Kylie Jenner is, but Dwayne Johnson dethroned her online in a snap.

As of August 2020, The Rock is now the most valuable star on Instagram.

Per BBC News, the social media marketing firm Hopper HQ revealed that The Rock can charge advertisers over $1 million per post.

Johnson easily tops the list, which includes Kylie (who charges $986 million per post), Cristiano Ronaldo ($889,000 per post), Kim Kardashian ($858,000 per post) and Ariana Grande ($853,000 per post).

According to reports, Hopper HQ started to compile the yearly lists of the highest-earning stars on Instagram and other social media in 2017. The firm asks celebrities and influencers how much they were being paid per post or advertisement.

Once they gather the information, Hopper then checks with advertisers to know how much could be charged for certain celebrities to promote their products via social media posts, including Twitter and Instagram.

If this continues, Dwayne Johnson's net worth will surely skyrocket even more.

