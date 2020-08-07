So Sweet! Prince Harry Gave Meghan Markle A Sentimental Gift for Her Birthday

Leave it to Prince Harry to give the sweetest gifts for his wife, Meghan Markle, on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 39 on Tuesday, marked the day with an intimate family gathering with the Duke, their son Archie Harrison and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

They celebrated her birthday at the couple's rented mansion in Los Angeles.

According to a source who told Us Weekly, the 35-year-old Prince surprised his wife, a birthday gift that had a personal touch.

"He wanted the gift to be personal, so he surprised Meghan with a necklace that he designed."

Aside from the necklace, Prince Harry also gave Meghan Markle a framed photograph of the two.

"It was a picture he took himself," the source shared.

After Meghan's birthday celebration, the source revealed that Doria looked after her grandson while the former "Suits" star and the royal spent a romantic evening together.

Not only did Prince Harry give Meghan Markle thoughtful gifts, but he also cooked for the Duchess - with a little help from Doria.

As per the source, the dad-of-one cooked his wife a three-course dinner.

"While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a long way to go."

Prince Harry didn't just prepare dinner and give great gifts, as he also had another surprise for his wife.

The source shared that he also ordered a massive chocolate birthday cake covered in icing and balloons for Meghan Markle's 39th birthday.

All over the UK, some establishments and charities also celebrated Meghan's birthday.

Luminary Bakery, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited before, commemorated her birthday by auctioning off a cake.

The bakery decided to make a "lemon celebration cake." For every $13 donation to the shop, the donor's name will be added to a raffle.

The $13 donation will be donated to women who are homeless, just got out of prison, victims of domestic violence, or sexual abuse so they could learn how to bake and look for jobs.

The winner of the raffle will take home the delicious dessert.

The royal family also greeted the Duchess.

On the Royal Family's Instagram account, they posted a photo of Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II with the caption, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

Us Weekly's source further shared that after choosing to celebrate her birthday low-key this year, the Duchess is planning to have a grand and glamorous birthday party next year to invite all of her friends.

Next year, Meghan turns 40 years old.

Meanwhile, it's not just Prince Harry, who goes the extra mile for his loved one.

Meghan Markle also gave Prince Harry a very special gift for his birthday last year.

An insider told to People Magazine and revealed that the American-born Duchess celebrated the red-headed Prince's 35th birthday by bringing back memories from their memorable 2016 trip to Botswana.

They reportedly camped in their backyard as Meghan recreated the entire thing.

"It's a place that means so much to them - and to Harry in particular."

The source added, "So Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day, so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner."

