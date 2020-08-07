Not Kylie! Kylie Jenner Sparks Major Twitter Disgust After Cardi B Cameo

The dream collaboration of the year by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just dropped, but some fans are not so happy about the Kylie Jenner cameo appearance on the official music video.

On Friday, Cardi B released "WAP," the first single from her long-awaited sophomore album, which is expected to be an excellent follow up to her 2018 album "Invasion of Privacy."

Along with the profanity-filled song, Cardi B also dropped the official music video, which features a slight "Alice and Wonderland" vibe. The skilled female rappers open the video in a gigantic mansion with lavish gardens.

But what made "WAP" music video a viral topic on social media is the several celebrity cameos, which has been generating divided reactions from the Twitter world.

The video featured strong female personalities, including Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Suki Hana, who took over the mansion and unleashed surprises behind each door. Having these equally talented women on the video gained positive reactions from viewers ad they made the clip ten times hotter than it already is.

However, a surprise cameo appearance of Kylie Jenner did not suit very well to the audience and made them wonder why the reality TV star was included on the list.

During the middle part of the video, the 22-year-old makeup mogul appeared on the screen wearing a leopard print bodysuit flaunting her famous curves as she walks down the surreal hallway.

Her entrance was so epic that even the CGI-cheetah could not help but stare. Kylie then looks sultrily at the camera before entering a leopard-themed room where a splitting Cardi B awaits.

Not Kylie

But no matter how epic Kylie Jenner's mid-video cameo is, it still generated massive hate tweets from internet users who are offering left and right criticism for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star.

Some were happy to see Kylie on the clip, but others are disgusted that the young businesswoman was lined up to the other boss babes featured on the video.

"Not Kylie and her manufactured body made to mimic the body of black women, her appropriated ass and celebrity status from using black people as props making an appearance in WAP," one Twitter user wrote.

"Not kylie Jenner... you could have picked ANYONE else for the job but her plastic a**?" another added.

Cardi B's Personal Choice

In an interview with New Music Daily on Apple Music, the 27-year-old rapper revealed that she picked all the women featured on the music video.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. ... Y'all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cute," Cardi B said.

"I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music, that I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me,'" she added.

Before the release of the music video, Cardi B also revealed that the YouTube clip is the "censored version" of the song.

