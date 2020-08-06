Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Marks Major Relationship Milestone

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently marked a major relationship milestone after being baptized together. Justin Bieber wife, for almost two years, joined the singer as they publicly express their love and trust to Jesus.

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old performer shared some photos taken during the religious rites, which happened last month when the couple visited Idaho during a road trip.

According to Justin, he considered the event as one of the most special moments in his life.

In the photos, the "Yummy" singer is sporting board shorts, while his 23-year-old wife is donning a mustard-colored pair of a bikini while submerged in water.

"Churchome" lead pastor Judah Smith's hands could be seen on Justin's back to bless him as the couple held hands while praying.

The couple then joined together as they float down and submerge themselves in the healing waters.

"The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!" Bieber wrote alongside the series of photos.

"This was one of (the) most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," he added.

As of writing, Justin's post now has 3.6 million likes from followers who congratulate the couple for such milestones.

"May God bless your marriage, and may he give you guys the strength to keep on loving Until Death Do you aPart," one follower wrote.

"I praise God for your salvation and the depth of love God has placed in your hearts," another one added.

Religion-Focused Relationship

Justin Beiber often expresses how religion played a huge part in his relationship with Hailey. While they met back in 2009, the duo only got the chance to be reconnected years later after attending a Hillsong Church service in New York.

Fast forward to July 2018, Justin and Hailey go engaged in the Bahamas and got married in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York two months later.

In September 2019, Justin Bieber wife said "I Do" in a religious wedding ceremony in South Carolina with only close family and friends as guests.

In a recent interview for Apple Music, the "Intentions" singer opened up about his spirituality and how he let his faith guide him on his relationship with Hailey.

"I want to start my own family, in due time," Justin told Zane Lowe.

"I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it's definitely the next step, for sure," he added.

Justin also explained how he was able to overcome his self-destructive behavior by strengthening his relationship with Jesus. He said he was very thankful to the people who influenced him to submit to Christ and look forward to having that fruitful relationship with his wife and kids in the future.

