Hollywood Actress January Jones Publicly Flirts With NBA Star Kawhi Leonard

January Jones just confessed her crush on Instagram -- and it is none other than NBA star Kawhi Leonard!

On Thursday night, Jones publicized her thirst for Leonard through her social media account.

In her Instagram story, the "Mad Men" actress posted two video clips of Leonard. The videos were taken after Leonard scored 29 points to help the Clippers defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 126-111.

The actress then showered the post with a bunch of heart-eyes emojis. She also wondered whether Leonard could be her future boyfriend.

Meanwhile, she used the other post to ask the 29-year-old star to give her a call.

Actress January Jones shooting her shot at Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/wlTR4ocVC4 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) August 7, 2020

Unfortunately, the Emmy Award-winning actress did not get the support she wanted in her pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

One netizen said, "Things I wasn't expecting to read today: January Jones shooting her shot at Kawhi Leonard. January Jones needs to back off."

"January Jones is hilarious omg! Get your man girl," another one said.

Multiple social media users also reminded her that Leonard already has a girlfriend and two kids. In April 2019, Kawhi welcomed his second child while he was gearing up for an NBA Finals run with the Toronto Raptors.

Since Leonard is notoriously quiet when it comes to his private life, Jones might have overlooked the fact that her "future boyfriend" is already taken. Furthermore, Leonard is also extremely basketball-focused, so there is little chance of her winning him.

Jones' Dating History

Before shamelessly trying to flirt with Kawhi Leonard online, January Jones experienced several heartbreaks in the past.

According to CelebsCouples, she had at least 14 relationships but has never been engaged. Those relationships include Ashton Kutcher (1998-2001), Nick Stahl (2001-2002), Jim Carrey (2002), Seann William Scott (2003), Josh Groban (2003-2006), Tommy Alastra (2008-2009), Bobby Flay (2010), Adrien Brody (2010), Jason Sudeikis (2010-2011), Noah Miller (2012-2013) and Will Forte (2015).

Moreover, she was rumored to have dated Liam Hemsworth in 2013.

Jones never publicized any of those relationships, but she recently set the record straight on if she ever dated "The Bachelor" star Nick Viall.

In an episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard in January 2020, she said that she was just blasting Viall after the alum hit her up on social media.

"Nick slid into my DMs and he's like, 'I'm so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I'd love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'" Jones said. "I squealed."

Initially, she allegedly turned down the invitation. However, her sister reportedly changed her mind and ended up seeing Viall.

"It was good. All I did was grill him about the show," she revealed. "We went on a couple dates. But I got a lot of juicy inside stuff."

It has indeed been a long time since she had dated someone, but Jones might opt to go after someone single next time.

