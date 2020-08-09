Jennifer Aniston Drops Massive Update on 'Friends' Reunion Special: "It's Very Sad!"

Remember when Ross Geller of "Friends" once said that "this year was supposed to be great?" Isn't that all we are expecting 2020 be to be until the coronavirus happened and put everything on hold, including the much-awaited Friends reunion special?

Earlier this year, the gazillion fandom of the hit 90s sitcom rejoiced after the casts confirmed that a Friends reunion special is finally happening after a decade-long fan clamoring to see the five original pals in one screen again.

The unscripted reunion episode was supposed to come out last May 2020 alongside the grand launch of the streaming app HBO Max. It is expected to bring the original cast Courtney Coz, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry together in the Warner Bros original Friends studio.

However, the production shoot was put on hold due to the lockdown and quarantine gathering restrictions, and to protect the cast, crew, and possible audience from contaminating COVID-19.

In July, both Friends creator Martha Kauffman and actor David Schwimmer said that the team is looking forward to rescheduling the production this month and having a live audience as the show will never be complete without its iconic live audience laugh.

Speaking to The Wrap, Kauffman said: "If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols, and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."

However, it looks like die-hard Friends fans would have to wait a little longer once again as the long-awaited reunion will be postponed once again.

Could we be more disappointed?

Jennifer Aniston Friends Update

As the fans got heartbroken again, the famous Rachel Green portrayer shares the same sentiment from the unfortunate delay that would bring together the cast of the beloved sitcom.

"It's very sad that we had to move it again," Jennifer Aniston told "Deadline."

"It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it," she added.

Despite the unfortunate postponement for the third time, the 51-year-old actress remains optimistic that it will give the team more time to make the Friends reunion special, which they will never forget.

"It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," Aniston said.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. You're never going to get rid of 'Friends,' sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys," she added.

And just like the rest of us stuck in quarantine, the "Good Morning Show" actress confessed how the year 2029 is not her favorite year in general.

Aniston said that she is supposed to renew her driving license this year, but she does not want it to have the numbers 2020 on it. She confessed wishing to get out of 2020 and put it behind us-same Jenn, same.

