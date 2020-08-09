Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz To Prevent Awkwardness with Donald Trump By Holding Three Engagement Parties

Beckham is allegedly going to hold three engagement parties just because his mom, Victoria Beckham, did not want to cross the President.

According to Daily Mail UK, Victoria Beckham would rather have his son throw three engagement parties to avoid any awkward conflict with Donald Trump and her other liberal friends.

Why would Donald Trump be interested in how Brooklyn Beckham throws his engagement party? This, allegedly, is because her fiancée is actress Nicola Peltz, whose dad is businessman Nelson Peltz, a known backer of Trump.

Therefore, Trump may be invited to the engagement party. He is impossible not to be. Nelson is planning a bash for the couple set to tie the knot at his Palm Beach mansion, and this is where the President will have an invite. According to The Mirror, other Republicans are expected to be invited to the event, which compelled Victoria to have a party set up for her liberal friends. Just for safety measure.

But because Victoria has two sets of friends - those who live in the UK and those in the US, she had to plan two engagement parties.

In total, that makes three parties for the young couple to show their love.

The Spice Girl, 46, will host a party in the UK for her liberal friends here so they do not have to come to face with Republicans. The same goes for her friends in New York, where she lives.

A source close to Brooklyn explained, "There have been a lot of logistical problems with Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement parties." The source added, "Nicola's dad is friends with Trump and a lot of Republicans, which is the complete opposite to Victoria's friends."

The source added that Victoria is sure that her friends would not go the extra mile for her and celebrate Brooklyn's special day just because they would have to sit down with Trump somewhere around the celebration.

There's no need to be surprised that Victoria is willing to spend so much for her kid, though. The family's income is more than enough. Not to mention, Nicola Peltz's family's income. If Brooklyn Beckham's personal net worth is an astounding £8 million. His fiancé has five times more at £40m.

A few months ago, Express UK asked experts who have computed the engagement ring that Brooklyn Beckham gave to Nicola Peltz to know the price of the ring, and the amount was simply astounding. According to experts, Brooklyn's ring for Nicola costs up to £335,000 - that can buy thousands of engagement rings for ordinary people.

The ring is said to be made of a combined stone carat of between 4.5 and 5 carats worth of diamonds. Naturally, the experts added that the ring is absolutely flawless. For the price, it better be.

When the two got engaged, it was apparent that Brooklyn thoroughly felt happy. He announced the engagement himself on social media. "Two weeks ago, I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you, baby xx," the sweet announcement read.

At present though, there are already rumors that the two already wed.





