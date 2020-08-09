Simon Cowell Update: 'AGT' Judge Completes 6-Hour Surgery After Scary Accident

On Saturday, Simon Cowell suffered a back injury after reportedly falling from an electric bike.

In recent months, Cowell has been pictured going on several bike rides in the U.S. with his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their 6-year-old son, Eric. They make the trips as part of their family routine to have a healthier lifestyle.

However, the 60-year-old entertainment mogul faced the disastrous accident in the courtyard of his home in Malibu, California.

"Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," Cowell's spokeswoman said, per The Telegraph. "He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

According to a Page Six report, Simon underwent a successful six-hour operation overnight. Now, he remains under observation.

Although his camp has made it clear that Cowell is doing fine, they refused to comment on whether the accident will have an effect on his judging role on "America's Got Talent," especially since it is already due to start live shows this week.

Simon Cowell Surgery

According to multiple reports, "Simon fell flat on his back" but doctors said "the impact missed his spinal cord by about a centimetre." Had it been any closer though, it could have been a more serious injury.

Per the Page Six report, his attending physician put a metal rod in his back during the lengthy procedure to support his spine and prevent further damage.

"He had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back," a source told the entertainment outlet.

On the other hand, Simon Cowell's colleague Amanda Holden sent him well wishes and revealed that her "dear friend" is now recovering from the emergency surgery.

The 49-year-old presenter -- who serves as a judge alongside the music mogul on "Britain's Got Talent" -- shared a throwback picture of them on her social media accounts.

"I've been thinking about my dear friend all day and luckily I'm able to write that he's had his operation and he's doing really wel," Holden wrote. "My family and I wish you a speedy recovery and send you, Lauren and Eric all our love." [sic]

Not The First Fall

Previously, Simon Cowell fell down the stairs of his Kensington home -- an accident that pushed him to lose 60 pounds to prevent it from happening again.

"Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock," Cowell said at that time. "They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out."

The famous music producer also blamed the accident on his "vampire" lifestyle. After the previous fall, he reportedly purchased two 28mph battery-powered bikes which he kept in London and the U.S.

Although Cowell and his family are yet to reveal his current condition, fans and followers keep sending him well wishes.

READ MORE: Sweet Revenge! Johnny Depp Shows MASSIVE Disrespect to Amber Heard

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles