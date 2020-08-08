Sweet Revenge! Johnny Depp Shows MASSIVE Disrespect to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has the most epic way to show the public the volatile relationship he had with Amber Heard.

Recently, Depp ended his 16-day legal battle with News Group Newspapers (NGN), wherein he defended himself over the claims that he is a wife-beater.

The London High Court and their followers witnessed how the former couple exchanged shocking allegations, as Heard stood as the star witness in the said lawsuit.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean Star," for his part, also made several controversial claims to debunk the allegations about him. Before the trial, however, Depp already showed disrespect toward his ex-wife.

Heard's Nickname -- From 'Slim' To 'Scum'

Depp and Heard's short-lived relationship ended up as one of the the ugliest and most publicized breakups in Hollywood.

The former couple first met during the filming of "The Rum Diary" in 2009. At the time, both Depp and Heard were happy with their relationships with Vanessa Paradis and Tasya van Ree, respectively.

After they split from their partners in 2012, the two began seeing each other. Their relationship immediately progressed until they got engaged in 2014 and married in February 2015.

Shortly after they tied the knot, Depp called the "Aquaman" star "SLIM" and had it tattooed on his knuckles.

However, their marriage only lasted for over a year after Heard accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse. She then filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order.

Following their divorce, Depp threw shade at Heard by re-inking his tattoo from "SLIM" to "SCUM."

A year later, he got the ink reworked again.

According to a TMZ report, Hollywood Vampires bandmember Tommy Henriksen shared a photo of Depp's infamous tattoo, showing that he used a red anarchy A over the U on his middle finger. His SLIM-to-SCUM tat became "SCAM" after tweaking it again.

Although he made two consecutive alterations on the tattoo, it was not the first time Depp altered one of his tattoos.

The actor famously changed his tattoo "Winona Forever" (which he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder) to "Wino Forever" soon after they broke up in 1992.

Heard Responded To The Shade?

After the photo of Depp's new tattoo emerged online, Heard hit back and shared her own version of it on her social media account.

In July 2018, the actress posted a photo of her with clenched fists alongside the caption "#NoInkNeeded."

The photo gained over a hundred likes, but her followers left mixed comments on it -- some showed support, while others called her the abuser and defended Depp.

"My theory is that she is forwarding this trend towards Johnny Depp because he's got tattoos aka ink!" one follower wrote, while another commented: "And recently he's got a tattoo on his knuckle which is the reason why she's making fists!!"

Some praised Heard, saying: "We love a shady queen."

However, other netizens also called her out and left "I Stand With Johnny Depp" and "Amber The Abuser" messages on the comment section.

Currently, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are waiting for weeks before they can get Judge Justice Nicol's decision following their court battle.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: 5 Most Intense Moments in Their 16-Day Legal Battle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles