Ellen DeGeneres Not Losing Sleep Over 'Mean' and Racist Scandal

If people think Ellen DeGeneres is fretting, depressed, and anxious about all the accusations being thrown at her and her show, they have to think again. Portia De Rossi herself said that the host is hardly affected and doing great.

On Sunday, Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres' wife, shared to a photographer that her wife is doing quite well. The "Arrested Development" actress is positive that her wife is doing fine and when asked if Ellen DeGeneres would continue her talk show, Portia gave a straightforward answer of "Yes, she is."

Even though this is better than Portia de Rossi telling the world that Ellen is depressed and feeling bad, it is also a tad weird. Considering the fact that the accusations made against the talk show host can be damaging to her reputation.

Back in July, Ellen DeGeneres found herself being attacked left and right. Although the months before there were already a Twitter barrage of all the "mean" things Ellen DeGeneres did to staff and guests, this was different. This time, ex-staffers came forward not just to ruin Ellen DeGeneres, but her show and her brand. It has gotten so serious that Warner Media even launched an official investigation on the show based on accounts of sexual misconduct, harassment and even assault from the top executives. It's larger than Ellen DeGeneres but she's right in the middle of it, because the show is called "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."\

Ellen DeGeneres already apologized on behalf of the show, thereby acknowledging that these associations are true. However, she laterally washed her hands on this, because she did not react to those allegations made against her personally and not the show.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she wrote.

It is -probably not that surprising because Ellen DeGeneres does not really need the show to survive. She had made good money for the past years and. can certainly retire in style. After all, it may too late for any type of changes to work anyway - she's still going to be branded fake.

This got Howard Stern giving unsolicited advice. The 66-year0old with a known feud with Ellen said that the best thing for her to do is to change her image., If people think she's mean, then she should be giving them exactly what they want. Howard explained, "'So you think I'm a pr**k? I'm going to show you exactly."

This only makes sense when one remembers what he said about Ellen in the past. It's as if he already knew this would happen. .

"Ellen DeGeneres is such a jerk,' Stern said on the February 11, 2010 broadcast 'She's such a foul piece of garbage, people who work with her know ... she's a tyrant ogre, this whole nice girl image is a lot of horses*** fakery - she's miserable, and she is a miserable woman.

READ MORE: Ellen Degeneres Lowkey Annoyed Celebrity Guests, 'She's Like a Questioning Child Who Won't Shut Up!'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles