Blackpink Sends Fans Into a Major Frenzy With Selena Gomez Bombshell

No coronavirus global pandemic is stopping Selena Gomez from seizing the year 2020! After recently dropping her new cooking show with HBO Max, the pop superstar just dropped yet another big news that sent two fandoms into a total frenzy.

It is after the K-Pop group "Black Pink" announced that they would be collaborating with the 28-year-old singer for their upcoming second pre-release single. Selena Gomez plus Blackpink in one track? Mindblowing!

The announcement came after the all-girl group had weeks of teasing a new single featuring a collaboration with a high-profile artist. Based on the latest comeback teaser poster, the Blackpink and Selena Gomez collab is expected to be out this coming August 28, 2020, although they have not revealed the name of the track yet.

In an Instagram post, the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker expressed how excited she is to finally confirm the good news of her collaboration with the Korean group.

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28," Selena wrote on Instagram, alongside the official poster designed with a sweet and sparkling theme over what appears to be dripping chocolate or ice cream.

Selena encouraged her fans to pre-save the track and also tagged the members of Blackpink, namely Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo.

The collaboration will serve as Blackpink's second official single from their upcoming full-length album "Blackpink: The Album," which is expected to release on October 2, 2020.

Twitter Reacts

As expected, both Selenators and Blink went wild after learning that two of the most famous artists are about to share music.

Some rejoiced for the epic collaboration, while others are already petitioning a Blackpink and Selena Gomez performance at the next VMA's.

"SO BP (BlackPink) REALLY IS COLLABORATING WITH SELENA YAY I'M SO HAPPY IT'S GONNA BE A BOP," one fan wrote.

"Retweet this if you want a @BLACKPINK/@SelenaGomez performance at the #VMAs" another one added.

Others are already expecting the Blackpink and Selena Gomez collab to be a major hit as soon as it drops.

"BlackPink and Selena are both global powerhouses and with their combined powers that #1 on the hot 100 is VERY VERY possible. Pack your bags music industry," another fan wrote.

"#Selpink is coming & it's gonna be EPIC!! @SelenaGomez vocals with @BLACKPINK will blend seamlessly together. Both acts are on top of their game right now... this just makes sense. This is gonna break all kinds of records & elevate," another Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the "Look At Her Now" singer gained more followers on Instagram after announcing the so-called "SelPink" collaboration.

The Hints

A few days ago, Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo all took to their respective social media accounts and posted photos while holding a cone of ice cream. One of them even captioned the picture as a celebration with "National Ice Cream Day."

Afterwards, Selena gave her fans a glimpse of her fridge situation and said "This might be where I'm at most of the time," referring to the tubs ice cream.

Fans think these are huge hints from both parties, considering the teaser poster looks like a melted ice cream.

