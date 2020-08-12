Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Last Words in UK Proved 'Megxit' Felt Wrong for Her

The newest Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's book, which the couple said they did not have a hand in it, revealed that Megxit is not something Markle wanted in the first place. She wanted freedom, but a different outcome than Megxit.

A series of events has probably made that the best option, but it's not something she demanded for at all, contrary to assumptions. According to the new biography about the famous couple, their departure saddened Meghan Markle. This is what Finding Freedom asserted.

This is contrary to what the public believed for months. The natural assumption is that she was the one who pushed for Megxit to happen because she can no longer stand the palace, and she got a career to chase. Prince Harry was merely an accessory to the crime because he loves her very much. But this is not the case at all.

Instead, it was the other way around. Prince Harry craved normalcy, something he never got to experience right from his first day on Earth. He was Princess Diana and Prince Charles' son, after all. It did not matter that he is the second child and probably did not have as many responsibilities and opportunities as his older brother Prince William, he remained notoriously popular, almost like a celebrity because of his parents and grandma, Queen Elizabeth.

Megxit was therefore, unavoidable, regardless of what Meghan Markle felt.

The chance to be "normal" probably enticed him greatly. According to authors Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand, this was certainly the case. Meghan was even willing to give her new life as a senior royal a go. Heck, if she wants to be an actress and be in the limelight so much, being a Princess or a Duchess probably offered the same opportunity. She did not have to leave.

The book also revealed that Meghan Markle was truly very sad on the two's last day at the palace. When bidding farewell to her Buckingham Palance team, she was not only sad, she also wished things could be different!

"Finding Freedom" even revealed the last words that Meghan Markle uttered when she was saying her goodbyes to Scobie himself. Scobie allegedly heard her say, "it didn't have to be this way."

The book may say it is Prince Harry who desired Megxit, but the author itself said that racism was the true catalyst of the decision. In an interview with Good Morning America, Omid Scobie, one of the authors of "FInding Freedom," claimed that there is a range of reasons why they decided to leave, and racism is one of the massive ones. Meghan Markle allegedly "ruffled feathers within an ancient institution" because of her race.

He suggested that Meghan Markle was never made to feel that she belong in the palace or as part of the family, even if she's married to Prince Harry and delivered baby Archie. The author said he knows racism plays a role because his personal encounters with the monarchy were tinged with racial prejudice. He witnessed how a senior aide to the Queen was quite ignorant about racial etiquette, and he is certain that Meghan Markle was uncomfortable with all such instances while still at the palace.

