Before she was sharing scenes with Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun reboot, Liza Koshy was making six-second Vine clips that lit up smartphones and sleepovers everywhere.

Read more: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Hold Hands in Public a Day After Romance Confirmation

Now, in 2025, Koshy's journey from internet sensation to Hollywood headliner comes full circle as she plays a pivotal part in Paramount's slapstick revival, co-starring Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and a new wave of comedic chaos.

But as Koshy tells it to ENSTARZ and The Latin Times during a trip to Miami, this isn't just another gag-filled project, it's a deeply personal milestone.

"I couldn't even write something this specifically perfect in my bucket list," she says, nearly tearing up. "This is a testament to the way I started in physical comedy, puns, double entendres, slapstick... just throwing myself for the sake of the bit."

Koshy plays Detective Barnes, a rookie cop navigating the madness of a police precinct filled with bumbling veterans. While her role is more serious than slapstick, she says being surrounded by "humans who basically create Vines for a living" brought her back to her roots.

From Vine to Paramount Pictures

Koshy first found fame on Vine, the short-form video platform where her charm, timing, and fearless physical comedy quickly won her millions of fans. That led to a YouTube empire, hosting gigs, red carpet appearances, and voice work on major animated projects. But The Naked Gun marks a shift: it's her most mainstream film role yet.

And sharing the screen with Liam Neeson? Intimidating at first, and certanly unforgettable.

"That man is 16 inches taller than me. He's 6'4", I'm 5'0". But he doesn't feel so tall because he takes a knee when he talks to me, so he comes down to eye level," Koshy says, laughing. "That hurts his back. He's 73! But it's so kind. He's generous, lovely... just silly. I can't wait for people to see him be so stupid."

A Role That Reflects a Bigger Shift

While The Naked Gun is packed with absurd humor and explosive gags, Koshy's role offers something deeper: representation.

"She's the youngest in the department. She's a woman of color. She's enmeshed in this madness of men," she explains. "It felt like I was stepping into Hollywood as the new generation. Like the baton is being passed."

That baton, she says, carries not only the legacy of classic comedies like Airplane! and The Naked Gun, but the energy of digital-first creators now breaking through in traditional Hollywood.

"For your boys, it was Vine. For your family, it was Vine. And now you get to watch The Naked Gun in theaters together. That means everything."

And That's Not All: Netflix, K-Pop, and Arnold

2025 has been massive for Koshy. In addition to The Naked Gun, she made a surprise appearance in KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix's animated musical-action hit that racked up more than 26 million views in its first week. Koshy voices a lively TV host in the film, adding her signature energy to a cameo that fans are still buzzing about.

And next? She's set to appear in The Man With the Bag, a Christmas action comedy with Arnold Schwarzenegger, reportedly playing his quick-witted daughter in a spy-themed family flick.

In our interview, she even pitched a sequel idea—half-joking, half-serious:

"I'd love to be the ethnically ambiguous, adopted daughter of this Hollywood power couple. Like... not-so-naked family comedy next? Paramount, write this down!"

Liza Koshy may be best known for her viral beginnings, but she's proving that she's much more than a digital star. In The Naked Gun, she blends heart and humor in a way that honors her past while commanding the big screen. And with Netflix cameos and major studio films on the horizon, Koshy is finally where she's always belonged: everywhere.