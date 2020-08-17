Kim Kardashian Reveals Mind-Blowing Goal Amid Kanye West Presidential Campaign

Kim Kardashian just revealed a mind-blowing goal in the midst of the presidential campaign of her husband, Kanye West.

The social media influencer has recently announced that she is looking to free rapper C-Murder from his life sentence.

Corey Miller, 49, was convicted of the murder of teenager Steve Thomas in 2002.

According to reports, Thomas was fatally shot in New Orleans, which resulted in Miller's conviction in 2009. Since the shooting, Miller has maintained his innocence.

#FreeCoreyMiller



On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian explained, "On January 18, 2002, a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day, Corey Miller was arrested for the murder."

According to the 39-year-old mom, the jury convicted Miller, 10-2.

"If his trial were today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted."

She further shared that since the trial, there have been several witnesses that withdrawn and new evidence has come to light, which Kardashian thinks could prove his potential innocence.

As per reports, two witnesses both said in 2018 that the rapper wasn't the shooter, and they were forced to lie under oath.

Kardashian alleges that jurors were pressured into voting to convict.

"True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned him to his kids."

The mom-of-four also paid tribute to the victim who died at the age of 16, saying, "I can only imagine how hard this is, and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."

C-Murder is the brother of rap superstar, Master P.

Alongside Kim Kardashian, Miller's ex-girlfriend R&B singer Monica has also been pushing for his release.

Last week, the "Angel of Mine" hitmaker spoke out in support of Miller, which thankfully brought the cast to the reality star's attention.

Monica wrote on Instagram, "You are not alone.. the fight is about to change because you will not fight alone."

"Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them."

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian has been fighting hard for criminal justice reform.

In 2018, the SKIMS creator made headlines when a first-time non-violent drug offender, Alice Marie Johnson, who served a life sentence since 1996, was freed from prison thanks to Trump's changing her sentence.

Johnson's freedom came days just after Kim Kardashian pleaded to the POTUS to check on her case.

Since then, Kim Kardashian has been committed to prison reform, that she even started studying to become a board-certified lawyer.

Apart from her massive social media platform and endorsements, Kardashian was able to help commute life sentences of more than 12 first-time non-violent drug offenders, including Crystal Muñoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Nichole Hall.

The beauty mogul started her four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and does 18 hours of legal work each week.

In April, "Kim Kardashian West" The Justice Project" aired on Oxygen and showed the work behind the scenes of her criminal justice reform initiative.

READ MORE: Bye, Brad Pitt? Angelina Jolie Plans to Move to the UK With Their Children

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles