Jennifer Garner Heartbreak: Ben Affleck Didn’t Have A ‘Deeply Meaningful’ Marriage to Actress?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were once one of Hollywood's power couples.

In June 2015, they announced their decision to split after ten years of being together, but they were still living with each other.

Three years later, their divorce was finalized.

In a rare interview in early 2020, the "Dare Devil" star described the shame he felt after his divorce from Garner, saying, the end of their marriage remains the "biggest regret" of his life.

It has been previously reported that the actor has been addicted to drinking, and have started drinking, even more, when his marriage was falling apart in 2015.

"Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing," he said.

Jennifer Garner was reportedly surprised by the revelations of her ex-husband's interview.

An InTouch weekly source said that the "Alias" star was "touched by his honesty," adding how she's "impressed he's taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he's made huge progress."

The "Batman v Superman" actor admitted that he wanted to find his "forever" after his failed marriage but didn't turn to online dating apps for that.

"I am on no dating apps. No Tinder, Grindr, Bumble. Humble. I am not any of them," Affleck told Diane Sawyer in an interview in a report by Yahoo.

"I don't have judgment for great people. I know people who are on them and have a fun time, but that's not me."

The dad-of-three added, "I would love to have a deeply meaningful relationship and one to which I could be deeply committed."

Currently, Jennifer Garner is newly single following her split from boyfriend of two years, John Miller, while Ben Affleck is seeing actress Ana de Armas and their relationship is going strong.

Ben Affleck: Ana de Armas is The One

The 48-year-old may have already found his second chance at forever in "Knives Out" actress Ana de Armas.

A source told E! News that they are both really happy, especially with de Armas always supporting Affleck.

"She supports his sobriety and has really helped him stay on track."

The source described the Cuba-born star to be "loving, caring, and fun," and she always makes Affleck smile.

"Ben is extremely happy with her. Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."

For Ben Affleck's 48th birthday on Saturday, Ana de Armas has reportedly gifted her beau with a motorcycle and two matching helmets.

The 32-year-old purchased a BMW motorcycle that was built from scratch for the "Gone Girl" actor by WYLD Garage Co.

People Magazine spotted the couple riding the new motorcycle together in Pacific Palisades, California, where de Armas was throwing her hands up in the air.

The "Bond" girl also posted a rare picture of them on her Instagram with a heart emoji as a caption.

