Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner End Game? Actor Tells Friends Garner Is ‘The One’

A few days ago, Bradley Cooper, 45, and Jennifer Garner, 48, were spotted hanging out at a beach in Malibu.

The pair reportedly share a special connection.

In a report by Star Magazine, they claimed that Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner have something special going on that makes them more than just friends.

A source allegedly claimed, "They've been at ease with each other, but now it's deeper."

"They're adorable together. The attraction was always there, but they didn't take that next step because they were always in relationships with other people."

The source added that Bradley Cooper and Jennifer are excited to take their relationship to the next level, that he even told his friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt that she is "the one."

"Bradley and Jen have finally taken their years-long friendship to another level, and no one's that surprised."

They continued, "They're dating. And the best part is that they're perfect for each other. There's a major attraction. They're hugely excited."

Despite being friends for years, "The Hangover" star and Jennifer Garner are only getting together now that Ben Affleck is really out of the picture, as he is already seriously dating Ana de Armas.

"Once Ben came into the scene, their friendship was dialed way back."

The source also claimed that Ben Affleck was jealous of the "30 Going On 30" star's connection with Cooper.

But now that Affleck is sober, he and "The Silver Linings Playbook" star are great friends.

After careful investigation, Gossip Cop debunked the Star Magazine's story that there's something romantically going on between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner.

On August 6, 2020, the former "Alias" co-stars were at the beach with Cooper's daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. TMZ was able to obtain photos.

At that time, it was revealed that Garner has just been in a recent breakup with boyfriend of two years, John Miller.

According to different reports, the breakup was due to Jennifer Garner not being ready to get married again after being married to Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids with.

On the other hand, Cooper had also split from Irina Shayk in 2019.

At that time of their Cooper and Garner's outing, many thought that they were making sparks fly.

But an insider close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly and confirmed that Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner are just good friends.

"They are friends and have been forever," the insider told the outlet.

At the American Cinematheque Awards in November 2018, Garner made a speech about Cooper when he was honored at the ceremony.

In a report by Entertainment Tonight, the mom-of-three reflected on being one of the first people that met Cooper when he won acting gigs in Hollywood.

She said in her speech, "I took him home and made him dinner. I'm still making him dinner."

Garner continued, "There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that make us love them."

Since Bradley Cooper's split from Irina Shayk, many people are hoping that he either get together with Garner, or his "A Star is Born" co-star, Lady Gaga.

