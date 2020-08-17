No coronavirus global pandemic could stop Rebel Wilson weight loss journey and embrace her "year of health." In a recent Instagram update, the actress showed off her massive transformation that wowed the internet.

For the past eight months of the year 2020, the "Pitch Perfect" actress has been dedicating her time in lockdown on exercise and diet. Clearly, her hard work started to pay off as Rebel Wilson now 18 kilos that her original "Fat Amy" days.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to flaunt her gradual transformation through some sultry underwater snaps.

In the aquatic-inspired photos, Rebel Wilson weight loss is evident through her slimmed-down figure, which is accentuated by the form-fitted swimsuit that she is wearing.

Despite the soaring Los Angeles weather, the British actress is sizzling hot under immersed in water. She's giving that total underwater queen vibes by placing her hand over her cleavage as she looks away and emotes for the camera.

Wilson's blonde hair floats as she lets out air bubbles, making her underwater shot ethereal and truly sultry. In one shot, the actress showed off her toned legs and naturally curvy buttocks.

"Don't ever doubt my mermaid abilities," Wilson wrote on the caption.

Aside from gaining over 250,000 likes, the sultry Instagram snaps also earned positive comments, including one from her "Pitch Perfect" co-star Anna Camp, complimenting her "mermaid dancing."

Camp's comment was in reference to Wilson's iconic lines from their 2012 hit musical film. In the movie, Wilson's character, Fat Amy, demonstrated her self-choreographed mermaid dance in front of Aubrey (Camp's character) while lying down on the floor and claimed the dance moves involved "a lot of floor work."

Rebel Wilson Yellow Dress

Before the sultry underwater snaps, Wilson lowkey bragged about her slimmer waist while wearing a plunging bright yellow dress.

Rebel Wilson yellow dress features an eye-catching summer color, a thick belt that accentuated her trim midriff, and a decent neckline to show off a little cleavage.

She completed her look with a back ponytail, fringe bangs, and some light, no-makeup-makeup feels.

"Hottest day of the year," Wilson wrote, tagging her entire glam team.

Rebel Wilson Weight Loss Journey

Earlier this year, Wilson declared that 2020 will be her "Year of Health" and vowed to cut her weight to 75kgs by the end of the year.

"With my 'Year of Health' mission, I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!" Wilson wrote.

"Both of these things are requiring a daily effort, and there's constant setbacks - but I'm working hard," she added.

The Fat Amy Diet

According to a source, the "Isn't It Romantic?" actress' fitness journey started when she visited a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Austria last year together with a TV host friend, Carly Steel.

While at VivaMayr center, Wilson strictly followed the "Mayr Method" diet plan and noticed how it worked for her when she saw amazing results in just a few weeks. The source revealed that Wilson continued following the diet plan since then, which resulted in her gorgeous transformation.

