Mystery Solved: Khloe Kardashian's Epic Face App Fail Exposed!

Roughly three months ago, Khloe Kardashian broke the internet after posting almost unrecognizable photos of herself on Instagram, revealing her totally new look.

In an Instagram entry on May 2020, which she captioned with: "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn," the 35-year-old reality TV star looks totally different from the Khloe that people used to see.

Internet users noticed how Khloe had a noticeably slimmer face, a more prominent nose and cheekbones, glowing skin, and a jaw-dropping blonde hair.

But apart from getting positive comments, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star's selfies also sparked speculations that she underwent major cosmetic surgery and enhancements to look this good. Others argued that Khloe used major filters or face editing tools to look like a total doll.

Fast forward to August, the "Good American" founder once again became an instant trending topic on the internet after some fans have somehow cracked the code on how Khloe got her looks.

The theories sparked after the Thursday night episode of KUWTK, where Khloe appeared briefly. In the said episode, Khloe's youngest sister Kylie Jenner got pissed at the Kardashian-Jenner crew's "momager" Kris for hurrying them up to leave the house.

But instead of talking about the controversial episode, fans could not help but notice Khloe's appearance, which could be the answer to everyone's question on whether she had plastic surgery or used face app filters.

In this video's one minute mark, Khloe could be seen doing her confessional and narrating what went through that night. The mother-of-one is wearing the exact outfit, hairstyle, makeup, and accessories that she has on her viral "transformation photo."

At first, it's hard to see the difference, so a Twitter user put each shot side-by-side in comparison. Obviously, Khloe looks more stunning on the first version of the photo she posted on her Instagram.

The said comparison photo instantly drew criticisms among fans and slammed Khloe for giving her face a 360-degree photoshop makeover and upload it on social media.

"Wait, is that Khloe on the second pic or someone dressing up like her???" one Twitter user wrote.

"The way shes promoting the toxic standards of beauty," another one added.

One felt bad for Khloe and said: "This is actually really sad. why did she feel the need to face tune like that?"

Meanwhile, others defended Khloe and said that it was all the critic's fault that she needed to look good because of the massive bullying she gets.

"I wish the internet would stop bashing women. Women are made to feel ugly, so we get surgery and use filters. Then we are made to feel guilty and embarrassed for changing our bodies and looking different in photos. And none of it makes sense," one fan wrote.

"Remember how mean everyone was to Khloe when she looked... like her original self? Calling her tr*nny? And 'Klozilla'? Or, before they were super famous & when people would still mix the girls up, 'the ugly Kardashian'?" another one added.

