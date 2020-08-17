Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Devastated Over Death of Special Someone Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

While still in isolation at the Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II received devastating news about the passing of a special someone close to her heart.

On Sunday, the 94-year-old monarch received the upsetting news that her four-year-old horse named "Space Walk" had to be put down to his final rest. It is after Her Majesty's favorite pet suffered from a major injury while in the middle of a race.

According to reports, the male horse competed in the Newbury race in Berkshire over the weekend. Space Walk was being ridden by jockey Tom Marquand when it was shortly pulled out during mid-race. The vest of the poor animal was removed as veterinarians rushed to his rescue.

Howver, the gelding suffered a severe injury and had to be put to sleep to avoid further health complications.

In a Twitter post, the ITV Racing confirmed the sad news.

"Sadly news has come through that Space Walk had to be put down after suffering an injury in the race," the news outlet reported.

"Our thoughts are with all involved with the horse," the statement added.

Based on the "Racing and Sports" website, Queen Elizabeth II's four-year-old horse has been a successful racer, earning her $42,000 prize throughout its racing career.

It is not the first time that the British monarchy's racehorse sustained a fatal injury while racing. During the 2016's Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth II's best player, Guy Fawkes, broke his foot during the King George V Stakes. The horse was also put down to sleep after the race.

As of writing, it is still unknown how the Queen took the bad news about her beloved horse.

Queen Elizabeth's Equestrian Heart

The Queen is known for her lifelong love for horses. At the young age of three, she received her first pony and had her first riding lessons. When she turned four, her grandfather, King George V, gifted her the Shetland mare.

For more than nine decades, Queen Elizabeth II has been riding horses. In 2014, the monarch received an International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the horseriding sports.

In general, all fo Queen Elizabeth's horses had lived a remarkable life and racing career. In 2016 alone, her horses earner more than $1 million for racing.

Horseriding on Hold

These past few months, the Queen's love for horse riding was temporarily put on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

Most of her usual scheduled racing events were also canceled, including her favorite Royal Ascot, which was closed to the public for the first time in her 68 years of reign.

But last June, the United Kingdom allowed conducting a horseracing competition. During the race, Queen Elizabeth's three-year-old horse named "First Receiver," won 1st place at Kempton course in Surrey, southwest of London.

It was the perfect gift for Queen Elizabeth II, who was also celebrating her coronation anniversary that month.

