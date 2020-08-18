Royal Family Downfall: Queen Elizabeth II's Abdication Could Destroy the Monarchy

For decades, Queen Elizabeth II has been acting as the pillar that keeps the monarchy strong, but her abdication soon could mark the beginning of the royal family's downfall.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II began winning the public's trust after his father, King George VI, suddenly died. At a very young age of 25, the Queen had to prove that she could do the duties of a monarch for a long time both as a woman and royal.

Her Majesty did not disappoint her late father and mother, as she has been doing great in managing the British royal family. Currently, she is also known as the longest-reigning monarch.

With that said, one can safely say that Queen Elizabeth II has won people's hearts. For many royal fans, Her Majesty has been part of their lives, especially when she made a lot of remarkable changes throughout her reign.

Unfortunately, everyone's favorite Queen cannot go on forever.

Queen Elizabeth II's Abdication

No member of the royal family ever wishes for the Queen's reign to end since, among all the royals, only she can get the most approval ratings from Britons.

In fact, she scored a high approval rate of 90 percent in the U.K. in 2012, and her rating never went below 70 percent since the beginning of her reign.

Once the monarchy lost Queen Elizabeth II, it would only mean that they could lose such a high number of supporters. Some of those people might place their bets on Prince Charles or Prince William as the heirs to the throne.

Still, one should keep in mind that the two heirs apparent never garnered the same amount of liking as Her Majesty, especially Prince Charles.

As the longest-serving heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales has wait for Queen Elizabeth II's abdication to fulfill his plans for the monarchy. But even before he becomes king, his approval rating continuously plummets through the years.

Monarchy Could Loose Its Supporters

In that case, Queen Elizabeth II's abdication and allowing Prince Charles to take over could lead to the monarchy losing its supporters.

Furthermore, it has always been the Queen who kept the members of the royal family strong and intact through the years -- no matter how damaging the issue was.

For instance, she referred to the year 1992 as "annus horribilis" or "horrible year." Although it was not a year to be celebrated, she managed to save the country through it and continue to be the peacemaker thereafter.

Losing her on the battle is definitely a disadvantage for the monarchy, especially when anti-monarchy groups -- like Republic -- are just waiting for Queen Elizabeth II's abdication and withdrawal from the throne before they push their petition to abolish the monarchy.

Not seeing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of the monarchy could leave the royal family crippled, and it is something the members should prepare themselves for.

