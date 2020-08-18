Perez Hilton Says Ellen DeGeneres 'Mean' Allegations Are TRUE: 'Stop Blaming Others!'

For the past few months, Ellen DeGeneres mean allegations no longer sound new, as the famous talk show host has been subjected to multiple criticisms concerning having a toxic workplace, repeatedly. It also becomes impossible not to think they are true.

Just recently, celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton spilled some tea against the 62-year-old host and her failure to take full accountability on the problems going on in her 17-year long show.

Speaking to "The Briefing" on PodcastOne Australia, the 43-year-old blogger said that the accusations against Ellen did not surprise him at all. What surprised him is that the issue only came out recently.

"I'm surprised that this hasn't happened sooner because those in the industry have heard the stories about Ellen. What I have not heard about prior to 2020 was the work culture at her show," Perez said.

After months of bombshell accusations, Ellen reached out to her staff through an emotional letter saying she is not aware of the problems going on behind-the-camera and vowed to work with Warner Bros. for an internal investigation.

But instead of applauding Ellen's move, Perez Hilton slammed the host for pointing fingers and not taking full accountability with what is happening within her turf.

"She needs to take accountability, which I don't know if she's done very well yet. She did an excellent job of placing the blame on others!" Perez said.

The celebrity gossip blogger said that it is impossible for Ellen not to know these toxic practices as based on multiple reports, the host is in the same room most of the time when one executive producer would scream at staff.

Perez revealed that Ellen Degeneres mean attitude is not the primary concern of the employees; it is Ellen's failure to "steer the ship in a more positive direction."

Ellen Fired Show Executives

Perez Hilton's comments came before the news that the award-winning host just fired the show's executive producers, namely Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman, who were all accused of sexual misconduct and racial insensitivity.

According to Variety, Ellen broke the news to her team through a virtual staff meeting on Monday.

A source revealed that Ellen got emotional during the said meeting and spoke in apologetic tone while speaking to more than 200 staff.

Ellen also promised to make rounds in the studio to chat with employees moving forward and make sure they are comfortable.

During the meeting, Ellen also announced the return of the show's resident DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss as a co-executive producer.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros executive vice president of programing David McGuire also promised "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" staff to have a changed and new culture moving forward.

The EPs are already taking steps to make our communication more frequent and effective. I hope this note is another way we are showing our commitment to do better," McGuire wrote in the email letter obtained by BuzzFeed.

