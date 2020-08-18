Miley Cyrus Scandalous, Liam Hemsworth Finally Realized Why Family Cannot Accept His Ex-Wife?

It's been a year since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to split after being together for a year.

It was reported that it was Hemsworth who filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker. Behind the scenes, Cyrus was still fighting for their relationship to work.

A year later, the Australian actor is said to be free from the pain of their breakup and is currently living a different life than he had with Cyrus.

A source told E! News, "Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now."

"The way things ended between them didn't sit well, and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and process it all."

Luckily, the "Hunger Games" star is said to be in a better place now post-divorce, and that he and Cyrus knew they just needed to move on from each other.

Recently, Miley Cyrus broke up with Cody Simpson, but she made headlines for unveiling some intimate details about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

In a podcast interview while promoting her new song "Midnight Sky," she claimed that she lost her virginity to Hemsworth when she was 16 years old.

Cyrus also seemed to shade the "Isn't It Romantic" actor in her new song with lyrics like, "nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes."

While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth initially didn't end things on good terms, a year later, the 30-year-old actor finally realized why it took so long for his family to accept his then-bride.

An insider told Hollywood Life, "Liam felt like Miley aired their issues out to the public while he kept it quiet and went to Australia to be with his family."

As per the insider, Hemsworth's family is extremely private and reserved, and it took them so much time to get used to Cyrus' "being so out there" and "to come around to their relationship."

Another tipster told Hollywood Life that Liam Hemsworth isn't bothered by his ex-wife's new song because he understands that "her music is how she gets her feelings out."

"Liam isn't concerned one way or another over Miley's new song, but it sure it will be a hit like all her music."

The hunky star has moved on from Cyrus completely, as he has started dating 21-year-old Gabriella Brooks and is living in Australia.

Brooks and Hemsworth have dated since late last year, and the couple doesn't seem to appear casual as they have recently adopted a dog together.

Thanks to the Australian model, she was able to help Liam Hemsworth out in moving on.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that while Hemsworth's family has been a huge support since his divorce, it was Brooks who made him realize that there is life after Cyrus.

"She gets along with his parents and his closest friends. The moment they started dating, they had incredible chemistry."

