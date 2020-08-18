Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Horror: New Mansion with Baby Archie Has a Violent History

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have purchased their very own home in the US. They're proud to say that they didn't ask help from royal members and paid for a downpayment with money using their own pockets.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their one-year-old son Archie, moved to an exclusive, gated community in Montecito, and the mansion boasts 14,563 square feet.

Built in 2003, the estate has a beautiful garden, tall Italian cypress trees, a tennis court, a pool, a children's cottage, a tea house, almost everything you can imagine.

Despite its luscious, beautiful façade, lies a terrifying estate that was once owned by a schizophrenic son who has several sexual fetishes.

The Daily Mail wrote that the land where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion sits was owned by a man named Stanley McCormick, born in 1874.

The Riven Rock Estate used to be a sprawling land of the schizophrenic and sex addict, who inherited his wealth from his father Cyrus, who invested the mechanical reaper.

McCormick suffered from a paralyzing sexual obsession, and for four decades, he was confined to the second floor of his mansion.

He displayed violence and was considered a threat to women that all his staff, even doctors and nurses, were all males. They had to physically restrain him once his wife, Katherine, her sisters, or any other females were inside the room.

According to a novel written by TC Boyle in 1998 titled "Riven Rock," McCormick's condition was so disturbing that he had to sleep attached to a leather harness so his hands and ankles wouldn't dare touch his private parts.

Because his family was so concerned about his failing mental health, they hired behavioral scientist Dr. Gilbert Van Tassel Hamilton, who stayed in Riven Rock and was allowed to set up a lab to find a cure for McCormick's problems.

Dr. Hamilton used monkeys and baboons to find a cure that he was even able to write the book "Sex in Marriage" and "A Study of Sexual Tendencies in Monkeys and Baboons."

He worked with McCormick for years, but unfortunately, he couldn't find a cure for the millionaire's violence and addiction.

It wasn't just Dr. Hamilton who was tasked to help, but some other doctors and experts checked on McCormick but to no avail.

The mansion was later transformed into an estate filled with greens and handcrafted stone walls.

The millionaire was often seen walking the grounds of his massive estate and was always followed by his nursing staff.

Later on, his family built a golf course and a theater for him, and they even developed an extensive collection of art to the delight of McCormick.

Unfortunately, his mental health deteriorated, and his addiction grew so bad that his wife wasn't allowed to see him, and his elderly mom only watched him with binoculars from afar.

McCormick weirdly developed a foot fetish and carried his slippers around his massive home in his arms.

Katherine watched her husband's mental health decline and later on spent most of her time in Boston being a feminist, much to the interest of Meghan Markle.

Katherine became the vice president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and the League of Women Voters.

By 1947, McCormick died of pneumonia, and Katherine inherited $40 million (almost $500 million), where she used some of the money for philanthropy works.

In 1967, Katherine also died at the age of 92.

Later on, the main house, Riven Rock Estate, was destroyed by the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake and was sold and divided into land parcels, with many of its buildings now serve as luxury homes.

