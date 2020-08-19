Kardashian Ultimate Betrayal: Did Kris Jenner Leak Scott Disick’s Rehab Stint?

The new "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" trailer shows how much drama the remainder of season 18 will be.

There are only a few weeks until the return of the hit reality show and E! News has already started to tease viewers of what to expect on the show.

One particular part of the trailer shows Scott Disick's rehab stint that happened in April, and then days later, it was ended because it was leaked that he was staying there.

In a video call, Disick was shown having an intense conversation with the Kardashians.

"There couldn't have been a bigger betrayal. She leaked be being there to the press," the 37-year-old dad said, furious.

In a Zoom call with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner, he further said, "I don't trust anybody here."

However, it was not revealed who he thinks may have leaked it.

The "Talentless" creator was said to be angry after a picture of him inside the All Points North Lodge Facility in Colorado has leaked online.

Disick's team thinks that a leaked picture was done by a member of the facility's staff, instead of a patient.

It had been reported that Scott Disick, who has been vocal about his substance abuse in the past, had checked into rehab because of drugs and alcohol addiction. However, his lawyer said that Disick was actually there to work on his past traumas.

Marty Singer revealed in a statement that Disick is "finally coming to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to his mom's sudden death, followed by the death of his dad a few months later."

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian's former beau was so furious by the violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) caused by the leak, that his entire team is working on taking legal actions.

He immediately left the facility just after the photos were leaked.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" trailer also hinted about his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The teaser also sees the family worrying and grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, expressed her concern for Khloe, 36, who gets tested in one scene.

"I'm super worried that Khloe is sick," as the Good American creator started coughing into a pillow.

Aside from getting tested, the mom of True Thompson juggles her relationship with serial cheater Tristan Thompson, a year after his cheating scandal with Kardashian-Jenner close friend Jordyn Woods.

In one scene, Khloe asked the NBA player, "Why couldn't you be that when we were together?"

The final part of the trailer shows Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, panicking to leave Paris just after Kanye West's fashion show in March.

The KKW Beauty mogul told her older sister, "Paris might go on lockdown. We're going to have to leave, Kourtney."

One thing fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" can expect from the show's return is the return and more on-screen presence for their younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloe said, "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that."

